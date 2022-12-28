Read full article on original website
Lexington officials sworn in Friday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city leaders are officially in office for their new terms. Mayor Linda Gorton, Vice Mayor Dan Wu and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council were sworn in Friday afternoon at UK’s Gatton Student Center:. “And we are serious about everybody having an...
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
Large police presence at Bradley Court in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police say they were called in reference to an assault at 400 Bradley Court. Police say they located multiple victims but are not releasing the number of victims or the type of injuries. Police say no suspects have been located. Our crew on the scene saw...
Gun Violence Archive reports drop in shootings for 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Bryant runs the Gun Violence Archive, a national database based in Lexington. Bryant says overall, numbers are down compared to last year, especially the number of mass shootings. However, for the second year in a row, more than 20,000 Americans were murdered. Bryant is preparing...
Witt, longest-serving female sheriff in US, sworn in for new term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt was sworn in Thursday for a new four-year term. The ceremony was held at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse. Sheriff Witt was first elected into office in 1998. She’s the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County history and the longest-serving female sheriff in...
Prison to politics: New Lexington councilmember tells her story
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, the first district of Lexington will have a new Councilmember. She talked to WKYT about her struggles with addiction and run-ins with the law. Now she’s a lawmaker. Watch the interview above. Councilmember-elect Fogle will be sworn in with other elected city officials Friday...
Lexington charities say inflation impacting end-of-year donations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of 2022 is near. This is the time of year when those charitable contributions to local non-profits start flowing in for tax purposes. However, this year is the year of inflation. So are those donations still coming into local organizations? The answer is yes and no.
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022)
WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge. WATCH | Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. At the height of the outage,...
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
Water services restored to customers in Versailles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw. Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far...
Many Nicholas County residents go days without water
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water. “We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers. Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some...
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
