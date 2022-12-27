Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Saints Friday Injury Report: Kamara Cleared to Go
The importance of the Saints' (6-9) New Year's Day matchup with the Eagles (13-2) is evident, particularly if you've been keeping up with the injury reports this week. The Saints need to win to stay alive (with some help), and the Eagles are looking to lock up their division and secure the top spot going into the playoffs.
Saints Thursday Injury Report: Questions Loom Over New Year’s Contest
The New Orleans Saints continue to prepare for their New Year's Day matchup with the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles, looking to secure a big road upset and keep their playoff hopes alive. The team has struggled a lot with injuries over the last few weeks, particularly on the defense and in...
RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor
Robert Griffin III left in the middle of an ESPN broadcast on Saturday after receiving a phone call apparently telling him that his wife was going into labor. Griffin, an analyst for ESPN, was part of a “Field Pass” viewing option on ESPN2 for the Michigan-TCU CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl. The “Field... The post RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers
Myles Turner was not about to let 2022 end without flexing one last time. Turner and the Indiana Pacers knocked off the LA Clippers on Saturday, winning 131-130. The veteran center Turner was especially effective, putting the Clippers into the deep fryer by posting 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting. After the game, Turner tweeted the... The post Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: Stat-Stuffing LeBron James Night Only Matched By One Other 38-Year-Old
The LA great is in historic terrain.
7 things to look forward to in Boston sports in 2023
Some young and exciting players look poised to get even better while a pair of teams have championship hopes in 2023. The last calendar year brought many ups and downs in Boston sports. The Patriots suffered a playoff loss for the ages to a division rival at the start of...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0