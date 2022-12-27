Read full article on original website
The top crime & public safety stories of 2022
No topic dominated the conversation this year in West Hollywood as much as crime and public safety. While residents clamored for increased police presence, city leaders fought hard to have fewer armed peace officers patrolling the streets of WeHo. This strange paradox culminated in a proxy war between progressive activists wanting to “re-imagine” policing and the city’s residents. At times it seemed as if the opposing sides were living in completely different realities — two tales, one city, and never the twain shall meet?
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Council member Erickson’s Cop-Chop-Flip-Flop
Dec. 19th, 2022 The vote was 3-2, with John Heilman and Lauren Meister in the minority voting to keep the Sheriff at the same levels as currently staffed. No cuts. Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne proposed cutting the deputies by 2, Councilmember John Erickson seconded the motion, and Councilmember Chelsea Byers was the third vote.
New rules for throwing out trash coming to WeHo
West Hollywood’s garbage collection is getting greener. New statewide rules require cities to provide separate collection services for organic waste in order to keep it out of traditional landfills. Senate Bill 1383 aims to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75 percent over the next three years. Organic...
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
pasadenanow.com
Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
WeHo’s next mayor already wants a better job
Sepi Shyne hopes to replace Congressman Adam Schiff, who wants to be senator. West Hollywood’s next mayor Sepi Shyne hasn’t even been sworn in yet, but she already has her eyes on a bigger prize: a seat in Congress. Sources close to the candidate have confirmed she is...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
KSBW.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
The bright spots of 2022 in West Hollywood
It wasn’t all doom and gloom in West Hollywood in 2022. In a year full of dreary disputes and stormy relationships, these were the moments where WeHo really shone brightly. Handing Jeff Consoletti the reins of WeHo Pride, the city’s massive new summer event which featured a concert series and a world-class parade, proved to be the right move. He gave WeHo’s inaugural festival a professional debut, handing city leaders and residents a signature event they could be proud of. Consoletti looks eager to outdo himself in 2023, the first year of a well-earned, multi-year contract the city gave him to produce Pride annually.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
Sepi Shyne running for Congress
WeHo’s incoming mayor hopes to replace Adam Schiff, who has his eyes on the Senate. Just days away from becoming West Hollywood’s mayor, Sepi Shyne is preparing to launch a campaign for Congress, sources close to the candidate have confirmed. Shyne will be running to represent California’s 28th...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Fullerton Man Charged with Luring Teen Boy
A 57-year-old Fullerton man was charged Friday with attempting to lure a teenage boy for sex.
Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
South Bay Man Who Allegedly Used Desilu Name Pleads Not Guilty
A South Bay man who allegedly used the Desilu Studios name associated with Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's television production company to lure investors whose money he spent on himself pleaded not guilty today to federal charges.
