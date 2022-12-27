ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
zycrypto.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), SHIB, and ETH As Top BTC Alternatives?

Several alternatives are worth considering if you’re looking to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio beyond Bitcoin (BTC). Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are all options that have gained traction in the market. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has recently seen success with its native token’s 805% rally and current selling price of $0.0362 during the third phase of its presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has set out to make infusing in startups widely accessible.
zycrypto.com

Vulcan Blockchain reveals its novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol will launch in Q1 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, Vulcan Blockchain will release its novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol. The long-awaited protocol’s primary goal is to mitigate threats to market stability that originate on the supply side. This is exemplified by the Auto-Rebasing mechanism built into the Vulcan Blockchain, which rebalances the supply of $VUL (the native coin) every 15 minutes.
zycrypto.com

Year In View: Top Performing Crypto Assets Of 2022

Trust Wallet token, SONM, and GMX lead the chart as the higher gainers of 2022, recording over 100% gains since Jan 1. OKB, BNB, and DOGE were the best-performing assets in the top 10 digital assets by market capitalization. Digital asset enthusiasts continue to project coins to watch with a...
zycrypto.com

How Four Major Events Triggered The Crypto Market Crash In 2022

The year 2022 was a turbulent one for the cryptocurrency market. According to the crypto market behaviour analytics platform Santiment, 2022 has arguably solidified the thesis that news events impact the space. Santiment notes four news events that influenced and continue to influence crypto market participants. These include the pandemic,...
zycrypto.com

MEXC Futures Business Grows 1200%, Highlighting the Advantages of Liquidity and Fee Rate

In early December, the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC announced that its futures business made a significant breakthrough in 2022, with an average daily trading volume growth of 1200%. This data can be verified from third-party public data. On December 20, CoinMarketCap‘s data showed that among the main exchanges, the daily trading...
zycrypto.com

Ripple To Develop National Stablecoin For Island Country Palau, XRP Up 6%

Ripple’s XRP gained upwards of 6% in the last week up to December 27, following the announcement that the blockchain was working with Micronesia island nation Palau on a stablecoin project. During a cryptocurrency conference held in Singapore, the President of the Western Pacific nation, Surangel Whipps Jr., said his country was involved in various crypto projects, including a government-issued stablecoin in collaboration with Ripple.

