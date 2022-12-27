Read full article on original website
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), SHIB, and ETH As Top BTC Alternatives?
Several alternatives are worth considering if you’re looking to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio beyond Bitcoin (BTC). Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are all options that have gained traction in the market. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has recently seen success with its native token’s 805% rally and current selling price of $0.0362 during the third phase of its presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has set out to make infusing in startups widely accessible.
Vulcan Blockchain reveals its novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol will launch in Q1 2023
In the first quarter of 2023, Vulcan Blockchain will release its novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol. The long-awaited protocol’s primary goal is to mitigate threats to market stability that originate on the supply side. This is exemplified by the Auto-Rebasing mechanism built into the Vulcan Blockchain, which rebalances the supply of $VUL (the native coin) every 15 minutes.
Year In View: Top Performing Crypto Assets Of 2022
Trust Wallet token, SONM, and GMX lead the chart as the higher gainers of 2022, recording over 100% gains since Jan 1. OKB, BNB, and DOGE were the best-performing assets in the top 10 digital assets by market capitalization. Digital asset enthusiasts continue to project coins to watch with a...
How Four Major Events Triggered The Crypto Market Crash In 2022
The year 2022 was a turbulent one for the cryptocurrency market. According to the crypto market behaviour analytics platform Santiment, 2022 has arguably solidified the thesis that news events impact the space. Santiment notes four news events that influenced and continue to influence crypto market participants. These include the pandemic,...
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
MEXC Futures Business Grows 1200%, Highlighting the Advantages of Liquidity and Fee Rate
In early December, the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC announced that its futures business made a significant breakthrough in 2022, with an average daily trading volume growth of 1200%. This data can be verified from third-party public data. On December 20, CoinMarketCap‘s data showed that among the main exchanges, the daily trading...
Mark Cuban Says He’ll Keep Buying More Bitcoin In 2023, Diversifies Crypto Holdings
Mark Cuban makes acquiring more Bitcoin a top priority in the new year and hopes to get them at a cheap price. He takes a swipe at gold in comparison with digital assets and says BTC is a better way to store value. Experts weigh in on the unending Gold...
Ripple To Develop National Stablecoin For Island Country Palau, XRP Up 6%
Ripple’s XRP gained upwards of 6% in the last week up to December 27, following the announcement that the blockchain was working with Micronesia island nation Palau on a stablecoin project. During a cryptocurrency conference held in Singapore, the President of the Western Pacific nation, Surangel Whipps Jr., said his country was involved in various crypto projects, including a government-issued stablecoin in collaboration with Ripple.
