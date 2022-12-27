ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
OWATONNA, MN
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
ROCHESTER, MN
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
ROCHESTER, MN
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
ROCHESTER, MN

