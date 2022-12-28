Wanted woman for car theft caught in South Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was wanted for stealing a car on December 21 was arrested in South Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

Lee County deputies spotted a Mercedes-Benz E550 that came up as stolen on US 41, south of Briarcliff Road.

They followed the driver, later identified as Marisol Cruz, and connected her to stealing the car last week from RSW ParkSmart.

Cruz was brought to the Lee County jail, where she’s facing charges of grand theft of a vehicle and fraud impersonation.

The Mercedes-Benz E550 was towed.

No further information was immediately available.