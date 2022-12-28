Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KLTV
State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement. The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed...
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification
On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
ssnewstelegram.com
HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant
Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
fox4news.com
City of Kemp asks residents to conserve water
KEMP, Texas - The city of Kemp in Kaufman County is asking its residents to conserve water. The city says it needs to cut water usage in order for its plant to build the necessary elevation in its water towers. Kemp also asked anyone experiencing leaks in their home to...
New Titus County officials sworn in
New Titus County officials sworn in News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 15:14 Image Kent Cooper Leslie Brosnan Joe D. Mitchell ...
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
CHRISTUS Announces New Year’s Clinic Hours
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
ssnewstelegram.com
New Year's holiday hours announced
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen
The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
