Read full article on original website
Related
Wood County family physician retiring after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – After 40 years of practicing medicine in East Texas, Dr. Beverly Waddleton will start the new year in a new way, retired. After four decades of treating patients in her hometown of Quitman, Waddleton will officially retire on Jan. 1 of the new year. “It has been a very rewarding 40 […]
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
Obituary – David Johnson
A memorial service for David Johnson, age 79, of Como, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Tom Young and Jason Dietze officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Johnson passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
Firefighters Battle Jonas Street Blaze Christmas Day
Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County firefighters battled a Jonas Street blaze Christmas Day. No one was injured in the fire, but the attic and roof of the home were damaged. Aside from the area of origin, most of the contents in the living area of the home were untouched by the fire, but the structure did sustain smoke and water damage.
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
ssnewstelegram.com
Membership banquet set Feb. 16
The annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet will be here in about seven weeks, and that means award time!. It is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman...
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
NOTICE: City Of Sulphur Springs Surface Water Treatment Technique Violation
The City of Sulphur Springs Utilities Director James Jordan reports due to the weather event over the past week, a surface water treatment technique violation occurred Dec. 24, 2022, at the Water Treatment Plant. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) sets minimum water quality standards for public drinking water....
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?
Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
ssnewstelegram.com
Sylvia Louise McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876...
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
Jefferson Street Traffic Stop Nets Marijuana, Pills, Arrest
A Jefferson Street traffic stop netted marijuana, pills and one arrest, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro saw a Chevrolet Colorado pass and turned on his lights to stop it for a traffic violation at 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26, 2022. As he turned around, he reported seeing a bag with what appeared to be marijuana fall in the middle of Jefferson Street.
Hopkins County officials looking for man who allegedly broke into church on Christmas night
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who was seen on camera breaking out the window of a local church. Officials said the unknown man was caught on camera breaking into Peerless Church on Christmas night, and are asking for the public’s […]
countylinemagazine.com
Shop World’s Largest Flea Market
First Monday Trade Days in Canton takes place the weekend prior to the first Monday of each month. This time of the year those dates are December 29 through January 1 and February 2 through 5. The market hosts more than 5,000 vendors selling a wide variety of items including...
New Titus County officials sworn in
New Titus County officials sworn in News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 15:14 Image Kent Cooper Leslie Brosnan Joe D. Mitchell ...
Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office
Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
Comments / 0