HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant
Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
Lady Panthers fall to Cooper at home
BIRTHRIGHT — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers welcomed the Cooper Dogettes to W.S. Long Gymnasium Dec. 20 for a district matchup, looking to win their first district game. However, it was not meant to be, as the Dogettes handed the Lady Panthers a 73-31 loss. The game would begin...
Membership banquet set Feb. 16
The annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet will be here in about seven weeks, and that means award time!. It is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman...
New Year's holiday hours announced
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
Lady Lions blowout Avery on the road
AVERY — The No. 6 Saltillo Lady Lions continued to dominate their opponents this season by taking down the Avery Lady Bulldogs 49-14 on the road Dec. 20. The game was never close, as the Lady Lions grabbed the early advantage and ran away with it, leading to the blowout.
