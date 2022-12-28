ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Clementine!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Southwick for $1.2 million

Tasos Ft acquired the property at 111 Coes Hill Road, Southwick, from Aziz S Elias and Deborah L Elias on Dec. 6, 2022, for $1,175,000 which works out to $213 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6.2-acre lot. Additional houses...
SOUTHWICK, MA
FodorsTravel

We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023

Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
NEWPORT, RI
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Three Figs is a ‘higher level’ of dining

SUFFIELD — For nearly 10 years, Three Figs on Mountain Road has been providing elevated dining in a relaxed, casual, and rustic but polished atmosphere. Address: 94 Mountain Road, Suffield. Hours: Sunday noon-8 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30...
SUFFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Step back in time with new exhibits at Dinosaur State Park

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a fun activity for the kids this winter break? Dig for fossils, build volcanoes, and take a step back in time at Rocky Hill’s Dinosaur State Park. Dinosaur State Park has two new interactive, hands-on exhibits. The outdoor Storywalk connects reading, walking,...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
spectrumnews1.com

'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods

MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
MILLBURY, MA
YAHOO!

Waterford police issue bulletin for missing teen girl

Dec. 29—WATERFORD — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Jacklyn Hall is described as white, five feet, six inches tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked...
WATERFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
Daily Voice

Potential Rabies Warning Issued After Cat Surrendered To Madison Animal Shelter Tests Positive

Officials have issued a potential rabies exposure warning after a cat surrendered to an animal shelter in Madison tested positive for the deadly virus. The cat is described as a four-month-old male domestic short-haired cat; black with white on the nose, paws, and chest, and was surrendered to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison on Thursday, December 22, Madison Health Officer Mike Fitzpatrick said.
MADISON, CT
nepm.org

Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area

The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy