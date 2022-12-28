Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
Four-bedroom home sells in Southwick for $1.2 million
Tasos Ft acquired the property at 111 Coes Hill Road, Southwick, from Aziz S Elias and Deborah L Elias on Dec. 6, 2022, for $1,175,000 which works out to $213 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6.2-acre lot. Additional houses...
FodorsTravel
We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023
Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea teen doesn’t let difficult diagnosis stop her from smiling and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI— A local teen has had a rough go of it from a young age. Her diagnosis hasn’t stop her from smiling though and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin. Last week, 17-year-old Julia McMullen of Swansea got quite the surprise when she...
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Journal Inquirer
Three Figs is a ‘higher level’ of dining
SUFFIELD — For nearly 10 years, Three Figs on Mountain Road has been providing elevated dining in a relaxed, casual, and rustic but polished atmosphere. Address: 94 Mountain Road, Suffield. Hours: Sunday noon-8 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30...
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County restaurant expresses frustration in today’s climate trying to stay affordable for families
A Bristol County restaurant gave some insight into what eatery owners are dealing with in the current climate. The Star Drive-In on Myricks Street in East Taunton took to social media Wednesday to express their frustration. “I need 3 minutes to vent and then I will be there again tomorrow...
WTNH.com
Step back in time with new exhibits at Dinosaur State Park
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a fun activity for the kids this winter break? Dig for fossils, build volcanoes, and take a step back in time at Rocky Hill’s Dinosaur State Park. Dinosaur State Park has two new interactive, hands-on exhibits. The outdoor Storywalk connects reading, walking,...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
spectrumnews1.com
'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods
MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
YAHOO!
Waterford police issue bulletin for missing teen girl
Dec. 29—WATERFORD — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Jacklyn Hall is described as white, five feet, six inches tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
New Year’s Eve reservations: Best Western Mass. restaurants for groups, according to OpenTable
Friends, families and couples looking to celebrate, create memories and ring in 2023 together might be looking to make reservations at a Pioneer Valley restaurant for New Year’s Eve. And OpenTable’s list of the best Western Massachusetts restaurants for groups can help. Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, Student Prince Cafe...
Family Who Nearly Lost Wrentham Teenager In Car Crash Reunites For Christmas
A Wrentham teenager who was almost killed in a car crash earlier this month, got a special Christmas visit from his family while recuperating in the hospital. Landen Gibson, age 17, along with three other classmates, were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Stree…
Potential Rabies Warning Issued After Cat Surrendered To Madison Animal Shelter Tests Positive
Officials have issued a potential rabies exposure warning after a cat surrendered to an animal shelter in Madison tested positive for the deadly virus. The cat is described as a four-month-old male domestic short-haired cat; black with white on the nose, paws, and chest, and was surrendered to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison on Thursday, December 22, Madison Health Officer Mike Fitzpatrick said.
nepm.org
Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area
The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
