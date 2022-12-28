ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Edy Zoo

Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Man, Ex-Marine Fighting Biggest Battle of His Life

, , , For more than 20 years, 59-year-old Gerwin Shearin served his country as a United States Marine, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant. The Baltimore, MD native has had his struggles in civilian life, including a divorce after he and his wife moved to Ingleside. But the battle he is fighting now may be the biggest one, more of a challenge than anything he has ever experienced in combat. Those who visit the Dollar General at 2286 Hwy. 361 in Ingleside may see Shearin behind the cash register or in the aisles stocking shelves. He’s been an Assistant Manager...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Man’s Family Tragedy Gives Birth to New Support Group

, Death and dying. It’s a sad reality that many who serve in roles as First Responders face each day. And it’s not just police, fire, or EMS personnel. It may be nurses and other healthcare workers, too. And for the most part, none of these individuals have a full-time resource to fall back on when something tragic happens to them – unless it’s in the line of duty. Often referred to as Incident Stress Debriefing, such encounters are limited to an immediate post-mortem where staff are either offered an opportunity to speak openly – or privately – about how...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass

, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
LoneStar 92

The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now

When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

