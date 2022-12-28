ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
zip06.com

Chester, Deep River, and Essex People in the News

• The following area students were named to the Xavier High School first quarter Honor Roll:. Centerbrook: Quintin Sotero, 2024-High Honors; Dedriche Johnson-Lanning, 2025-High Honors; Matthew Devany, 2024-Honors; John Strell, 2024-Honors. Chester: Samuel Matt, 2023-High Honors. Deep River: Joseph Corcoran, Honors. Essex: Christopher Dowie, 2023-Honors; Louis McRiley, 2024-Honors. Ivoryton: Thomas...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Bristol Press

Realignment project of State Route 69, 72 continues

BRISTOL – The realignment project of State Route 69 and 72 continues to march closer as some structures in the West End have been demolished in preparation for coming construction efforts. “That is a long-time planned state project that’s paid mostly by the state but a little by the...
BRISTOL, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed

NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield pub may seek a permit change

ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
ENFIELD, CT
cbia.com

Navy Awards Electric Boat $5.1B Contract Modification

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $5.1 billion modification of the Columbia class submarine contract. The contract modification helps the Groton-based submarine manufacturer maintain the production and delivery schedule of the integrated product and process development. “Advance procurement of long lead time materials and component construction...
GROTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

William Pinney Does It All for Ellington

William N. Pinney’s life was one of public service. A lifelong resident of Ellington, William served his town and his state up until his death at the age of 90. He was a man capable of assuming a vast array of offices and responsibilities—at times serving as First Selectman, organizing the Connecticut Valley Tobacco Association, helping found the Connecticut Valley Rail Insurance Company, and even serving as a school district committeeman. His legacy is one of advancing his family’s centuries-old commitment to serving the town of Ellington and its constituents.
ELLINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Bristol Press

New Chipotle opens at former Ruby Tuesday location

BRISTOL – A new Chipotle has opened at the former Ruby Tuesday location on Farmington Avenue. The 2,400 square foot building at 1440 Farmington Ave. opened Monday according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano. The property renovation had been about a year in the making. It was subdivided into two properties...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy