Kailua, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light

A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
HONOLULU, HI
mypearlcity.com

HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant

HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Mochi, bingsu, milk bread, oh my! Asian dessert shops on the rise in Honolulu

Many stores closed during the pandemic — while others thrived. Five new Asian dessert concept chains opened at Ala Moana Center over the past two years. Stretching from Taiwanese to Korean delicacies, Jejubing, Mango Mango, Yomie's Rice x Yogurt, 85°C Bakery and Meet Fresh all incorporate unique flavors from across the Pacific.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Palolo Municipal Golf Course

The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
HONOLULU, HI

