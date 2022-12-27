Read full article on original website
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light
A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
mypearlcity.com
HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant
HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
LIST: Best Italian restaurants to check out on Oahu
OpenTable ranked the best Italian restaurants and eateries based on reviews, popularity, menu items and more. They came out with their list of the best spots in and around Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Mochi, bingsu, milk bread, oh my! Asian dessert shops on the rise in Honolulu
Many stores closed during the pandemic — while others thrived. Five new Asian dessert concept chains opened at Ala Moana Center over the past two years. Stretching from Taiwanese to Korean delicacies, Jejubing, Mango Mango, Yomie's Rice x Yogurt, 85°C Bakery and Meet Fresh all incorporate unique flavors from across the Pacific.
Kona Recreation Division permit office’s new location
The new location will open on Feb. 1.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
Hawaii life flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
KITV.com
Kailua property owner to be cited for building code violation after deadly rock wall collapse
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has drafted a building code violation notice that it plans to issue to the property owner where a 15-foot retaining wall fell and killed a 22-year-old man in Kailua on December 30. The violation is for not having the proper permits...
LIST: Top healthy restaurants to try on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best healthy restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
Ehukai Pillbox Trail saw two rescues says HFD
Lots of folks are out enjoying the gorgeous scenery of O'ahu, and with that influx has come some rescue efforts by Honolulu Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road. “There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro. That’s a...
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Palolo Municipal Golf Course
The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Two-alarm fire in Pearl City extinguished by HFD
2023 is here; but for many first responders, few changes occur with a new year when it comes to keeping our community safe.
