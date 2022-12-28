Read full article on original website
Cochise Co. Sheriff concerned as teen involvement with cartel smuggling rises
Traffic stops are turning into high-speed chases for Cochise County law enforcement. Some of those in the diver's seat aren’t even old enough to have a driver’s license.
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after fleeing from Willcox Station agents near Vail, Ariz.
KOLD-TV
Kennel cough puts dog adoptions at Sierra Vista pet shelter on hold
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended public access to its primary dog viewing area and paused dog adoptions and walking for about the next two weeks. According to a news release from the shelter, staff is working to ensure cases of...
Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drugs, bribery
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.
Former AZ Border Patrol agent ordered to pay $151K for helping to smuggle drugs
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for using his patrol vehicle to help smuggle drugs into Arizona. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail was ordered earlier this month to pay $151,000 to the Border Patrol to compensate for the time he spent engaging in criminal activity while working for the federal agency, prosecutors say.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
CCSO: Former Tucson police officer arrested on human smuggling charges
In a Facebook post, CCSO said that members of its Criminal Interdiction Team arrested 37-year-old Richard Daniel, who was transporting five undocumented migrants on Highway 80.
New Sierra Vista athletic fields support local sports, attract tourists
City of Sierra Vista builds new athletic fields for local sports and to attract tourists. This is phase two of the Schneider Electric project and is expected to be completed in June.
