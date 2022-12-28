TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for using his patrol vehicle to help smuggle drugs into Arizona. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail was ordered earlier this month to pay $151,000 to the Border Patrol to compensate for the time he spent engaging in criminal activity while working for the federal agency, prosecutors say.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO