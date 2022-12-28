By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO