Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Southwest Airlines: Medical procedure canceled for Austin teen after doctor can’t fly home
You've heard the stories about lost luggage and people having to take road trips across the country because of Southwest Airlines cancellations, but some people were depending on more than just getting home.
Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t
It's a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn't get on a flight?
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
[VIDEO] Woman Goes Viral for Shouting at Southwest Employee in Austin
By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
Why right now is not a good time for many home sellers in Austin
There's a window of opportunity for homebuyers right now, according an expert, and it means many home sellers are at a major disadvantage.
Texas woman drives from New York City to Austin after Southwest airline cancellation
Julie Tollemache said after her flight was canceled she decided to rent a car and drive her family to Austin from New York City.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
‘They said they have up to two months’: Southwest travelers go days without luggage after cancellation fiasco
Southwest Airlines canceled another nearly 5,000 flights on Wednesday and Thursday combined, according to FlightAware.
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
fox7austin.com
2-month-old girl missing in East Austin, police looking for parents
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing two-month-old girl in East Austin. Novah White, whose current well-being is unknown, was reported missing to APD on Dec. 8 just after 2:30 p.m. Detectives are also looking for her parents, 29-year-old Kayla...
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags.
Austin family pleading for return of late mother’s stolen Kia Soul
Destiny Ramirez woke up Thursday morning to find her car, which had been passed down to her from her late mother, was gone.
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Comments / 0