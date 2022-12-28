Read full article on original website
Day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC
Tyler, Texas (KETK)-It was day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC where 12 East Texas teams got the chance to sharping their skills as they get ready for district play. The Whitehouse Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to end the 3rd quarter and won the game 58-53. In the earlier game the […]
WacoTrib.com
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits
While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
texashsfootball.com
Fan Vote 1A Quarterback of the Year
Vote for the 2022 Texas HS Football Fan Vote 1A QB of the Year. The Top 2 will make our 2022 Fan Vote All-Texas 1A Team. This poll is for the fans. Vote as often and frequently as you’d like and show support for your player!. *We were limited...
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Texas (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Texas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Texas. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Panthers fall to Cooper at home
BIRTHRIGHT — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers welcomed the Cooper Dogettes to W.S. Long Gymnasium Dec. 20 for a district matchup, looking to win their first district game. However, it was not meant to be, as the Dogettes handed the Lady Panthers a 73-31 loss. The game would begin...
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Lions blowout Avery on the road
AVERY — The No. 6 Saltillo Lady Lions continued to dominate their opponents this season by taking down the Avery Lady Bulldogs 49-14 on the road Dec. 20. The game was never close, as the Lady Lions grabbed the early advantage and ran away with it, leading to the blowout.
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from?
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? Matt Williams Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? ...
ssnewstelegram.com
Sylvia Louise McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876...
abc7amarillo.com
Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. The grants will be...
Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names
They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
ssnewstelegram.com
First rebellion is staged by brothers
On Dec. 28, 1827, days after rejecting a generous offer of amnesty, the Fredonians high-tailed it for the Sabine River and safety in the United States. The first Anglo-American revolt in Texas was an unqualified failure. Kentuckians Haden and Benjamin Edwards made few friends in frontier Texas. Older brother Haden...
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
Texas ‘Killing Fields’ murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring
The Texas "Killing Fields" alleged murderer, Clyde Edwin Hedrick, is being considered for release from supervision and GPS monitoring. The founder of Texas EquuSearch and the father of one of the victims, has asked the public to consider writing to the parole board to request that they do not release him.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
KTBS
Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
