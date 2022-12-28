Read full article on original website
Lady Wildcats win back-to-back games
QUINLAN — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats extended their current winning streak to four games with back-to-back wins against the Ford Lady Panthers and Quitman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Wildcats would score early and often in both games and never let their guard down, leading to the wins. For...
Sylvia Louise McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876...
HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant
Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
