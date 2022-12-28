Read full article on original website
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Trojans taken down against A-G
ALBA — The Cumby Lady Trojans suffered a 59-33 road loss to the Alba- Golden Lady Panthers Dec. 20. Though the game was close early on, a scoreless second quarter would doom the Lady Trojans, leading to the loss. The first quarter would be a competitive one, as both...
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Wildcats win back-to-back games
QUINLAN — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats extended their current winning streak to four games with back-to-back wins against the Ford Lady Panthers and Quitman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Wildcats would score early and often in both games and never let their guard down, leading to the wins. For...
KLTV
Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime. Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst...
ssnewstelegram.com
12 players named academic all-state
SAN MARCOS — Now that football season has ended in Texas, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released their academic all-state selections for the 2022 season. The academic all-state selections recognize athletes who excel in these categories: GPA, class rank, and SAT and ACT scores. Hopkins County had 12 football players make the academic all-state team: five from Como-Pickton, four from Cumby, and three from Sulphur Springs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen
The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas
Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ssnewstelegram.com
HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant
Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
Suspect dies after being hit by vehicle in Wood County chase
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from Wood County deputies on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., authorities said. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. Upon arrival, the suspect ran into the woods, officials said. A […]
Comments / 0