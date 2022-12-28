ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Trojans taken down against A-G

ALBA — The Cumby Lady Trojans suffered a 59-33 road loss to the Alba- Golden Lady Panthers Dec. 20. Though the game was close early on, a scoreless second quarter would doom the Lady Trojans, leading to the loss. The first quarter would be a competitive one, as both...
ALBA, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Wildcats win back-to-back games

QUINLAN — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats extended their current winning streak to four games with back-to-back wins against the Ford Lady Panthers and Quitman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Wildcats would score early and often in both games and never let their guard down, leading to the wins. For...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

12 players named academic all-state

SAN MARCOS — Now that football season has ended in Texas, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released their academic all-state selections for the 2022 season. The academic all-state selections recognize athletes who excel in these categories: GPA, class rank, and SAT and ACT scores. Hopkins County had 12 football players make the academic all-state team: five from Como-Pickton, four from Cumby, and three from Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter

A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
MCKINNEY, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas

A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!

TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen

The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas

Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Choctaw County escapee at large again

(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant

Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

