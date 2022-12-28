ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery, TX

ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Wildcats win back-to-back games

QUINLAN — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats extended their current winning streak to four games with back-to-back wins against the Ford Lady Panthers and Quitman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Wildcats would score early and often in both games and never let their guard down, leading to the wins. For...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Panthers fall to Cooper at home

BIRTHRIGHT — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers welcomed the Cooper Dogettes to W.S. Long Gymnasium Dec. 20 for a district matchup, looking to win their first district game. However, it was not meant to be, as the Dogettes handed the Lady Panthers a 73-31 loss. The game would begin...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Sylvia Louise McBrayer

Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSST Radio

Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas

A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
fourstatesliving.com

2022 Texarkana Cotillion Debutantes

Nine debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on December 28, 2022, at Texarkana Country Club. John Crisp, master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais. Vicki Carr and Andrea Finley played the chosen debut song for each debutante as she and her escort circled the room. This season was coordinated by Blaire Barlow. Photos by Matt Cornelius.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!

TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
TYLER, TX
KTEN.com

Choctaw County escapee at large again

(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas

Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant

Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

