Lady Wildcats win back-to-back games
QUINLAN — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats extended their current winning streak to four games with back-to-back wins against the Ford Lady Panthers and Quitman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Wildcats would score early and often in both games and never let their guard down, leading to the wins. For...
Lady Panthers fall to Cooper at home
BIRTHRIGHT — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers welcomed the Cooper Dogettes to W.S. Long Gymnasium Dec. 20 for a district matchup, looking to win their first district game. However, it was not meant to be, as the Dogettes handed the Lady Panthers a 73-31 loss. The game would begin...
Sylvia Louise McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876...
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
2022 Texarkana Cotillion Debutantes
Nine debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on December 28, 2022, at Texarkana Country Club. John Crisp, master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais. Vicki Carr and Andrea Finley played the chosen debut song for each debutante as she and her escort circled the room. This season was coordinated by Blaire Barlow. Photos by Matt Cornelius.
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas
Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
Suspect dies after being hit by vehicle in Wood County chase
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from Wood County deputies on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., authorities said. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. Upon arrival, the suspect ran into the woods, officials said. A […]
HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant
Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White. The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.
