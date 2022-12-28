Read full article on original website
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Lions blowout Avery on the road
AVERY — The No. 6 Saltillo Lady Lions continued to dominate their opponents this season by taking down the Avery Lady Bulldogs 49-14 on the road Dec. 20. The game was never close, as the Lady Lions grabbed the early advantage and ran away with it, leading to the blowout.
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Trojans taken down against A-G
ALBA — The Cumby Lady Trojans suffered a 59-33 road loss to the Alba- Golden Lady Panthers Dec. 20. Though the game was close early on, a scoreless second quarter would doom the Lady Trojans, leading to the loss. The first quarter would be a competitive one, as both...
ssnewstelegram.com
Sylvia Louise McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
dallasexpress.com
Texas School District Lays off Teachers
Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms. Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain. Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting
Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing Person Ms. Veola Jordan
Ms. Veola Jordan has been safely located. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ms. Veola Jordan. Ms. Jordan is described as a 79-year-old, brown-eyed, black-haired, black female. She stands at about 5’06” and weighs about 150 lbs. She was last seen...
Comments / 0