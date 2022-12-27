Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
WATCH: Bill Self and Gradey Dick talk conference opener, Christmas break and more
Kansas will look to keep its incredible streak of victories in conference openers on Saturday when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991. Last season, KU defeated Oklahoma State on the road. On Friday, Bill Self met with local media to discuss the game. Watch the video above to see what the KU head coach had to say. Freshman guard Gradey Dick also met with media. Watch the video below to see what he had to say about starting conference play and his freshman season.
News Channel Nebraska
Unbeaten Pierce boys basketball pulls away, moves into Great Northeast NE Shootout semis
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the first day of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State College. On the boys side of things, the Pierce Bluejays were squaring off against the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears. Going into halftime, both the Bluejays and Bears were in a tight, competitive game with Pierce...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: NCAAW states draft: Who got the best teams?
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Alex Simon of Bay Area News Group and Russell Steinberg of The Boardroom, also joining The Next‘s Em Adler and Isabel Rodrigues for some delightful holiday fun: the NCAAW States Draft.
Bears roll in final tune up before Big 12 play over Nicholls State
Christmas break is over for the Bears, and so is the soft underbelly of non-conference play as the next time Baylor plays it will be in Big 12 play. Wednesday night saw Nicholls State come into town and challenge the Bears at times, but a 85-56 victory for the Bears was the result as they simply outlasted a feisty and aggressive Nicholls State squad showcasing an aggressive pressing defense and rim runs off of any semblance of a fast break.
Former Michigan State basketball coach to call MSU, Buffalo game Friday
A familiar face is going to be back at the Breslin Center on Friday for the Spartans game against Buffalo. Former assistant coach Dane Fife will be back at the Breslin Center to be the color commentator for Michigan State’s game against the Bulls on the Big Ten Network’s broadcast.
Quick hits: Balanced scoring sparks Illini's bounce-back win vs. Bethune-Cookman
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini (9-4) had no issue downing Bethune-Cookman on Thursday in a 85-52 victory to wrap up nonconference play. Brad Underwood’s squad sprinted out to a 10-0 lead before the first media timeout and never looked back. Illini freshman Sencire Harris sparked his team early in the first start of his collegiate career. He flew around defensively, hit the glass and banked in a three during the opening minutes.
After long layoff, Michigan State basketball gets final tune-up before Big Ten resumes
EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball's first month of the season spanned nine games and more than 10,000 miles in 31 days. The Spartans have played just twice since. Friday’s return to action against Buffalo marks their final nonconference game and third action in the past 20 days, as well as a springboard back into Big Ten play after the calendar flips.
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Exploring sleepers in 2023 WNBA free agency
The 2023 WNBA Free Agency is soon approaching, so there’s no better time to look ahead at some free agent sleepers that could make an impact on the margins for a contending team or playoff hopeful. On today’s episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball, Host Hunter Cruse is joined by co-host Joshua Welch to explore the games of Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Arella Guirantes and plenty more.
WVU on the road again (and again) to start Big 12 play
For the eighth time as a member of the Big 12, West Virginia will play back-to-back conference road games on the same trip before the university's spring semester begins. This is the Big 12's idea of doing the Mountaineers a favor, and the Mountaineers have taken advantage. WVU can remain...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Cori Close’s UCLA Bruins are surging
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Michelle Smith and UCLA head coach Cori Close discussing all things Bruins. That includes a hot 12-1 start to the season, No. 10 ranking and the challenge of the Pac-12 schedule. Coach...
'We want to choke them out': Michigan defense's relentless mentality starts in the weight room
Michigan Wolverines football has one of the finest defensive outfits in the country. The Maize and Blue rank tied for fourth nationally in points per game allowed (13.4) and slot third in total defense (277.1 yards per game). The group lost plenty of talent from the 2021 season, including three...
