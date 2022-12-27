ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa

Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
WATCH: Bill Self and Gradey Dick talk conference opener, Christmas break and more

Kansas will look to keep its incredible streak of victories in conference openers on Saturday when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991. Last season, KU defeated Oklahoma State on the road. On Friday, Bill Self met with local media to discuss the game. Watch the video above to see what the KU head coach had to say. Freshman guard Gradey Dick also met with media. Watch the video below to see what he had to say about starting conference play and his freshman season.
Bears roll in final tune up before Big 12 play over Nicholls State

Christmas break is over for the Bears, and so is the soft underbelly of non-conference play as the next time Baylor plays it will be in Big 12 play. Wednesday night saw Nicholls State come into town and challenge the Bears at times, but a 85-56 victory for the Bears was the result as they simply outlasted a feisty and aggressive Nicholls State squad showcasing an aggressive pressing defense and rim runs off of any semblance of a fast break.
Quick hits: Balanced scoring sparks Illini's bounce-back win vs. Bethune-Cookman

CHAMPAIGN — The Illini (9-4) had no issue downing Bethune-Cookman on Thursday in a 85-52 victory to wrap up nonconference play. Brad Underwood’s squad sprinted out to a 10-0 lead before the first media timeout and never looked back. Illini freshman Sencire Harris sparked his team early in the first start of his collegiate career. He flew around defensively, hit the glass and banked in a three during the opening minutes.
After long layoff, Michigan State basketball gets final tune-up before Big Ten resumes

EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball's first month of the season spanned nine games and more than 10,000 miles in 31 days. The Spartans have played just twice since. Friday’s return to action against Buffalo marks their final nonconference game and third action in the past 20 days, as well as a springboard back into Big Ten play after the calendar flips.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Exploring sleepers in 2023 WNBA free agency

The 2023 WNBA Free Agency is soon approaching, so there’s no better time to look ahead at some free agent sleepers that could make an impact on the margins for a contending team or playoff hopeful. On today’s episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball, Host Hunter Cruse is joined by co-host Joshua Welch to explore the games of Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Arella Guirantes and plenty more.
WVU on the road again (and again) to start Big 12 play

For the eighth time as a member of the Big 12, West Virginia will play back-to-back conference road games on the same trip before the university's spring semester begins. This is the Big 12's idea of doing the Mountaineers a favor, and the Mountaineers have taken advantage. WVU can remain...
