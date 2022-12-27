ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Paula Abdul Ridiculed After Filtering Self Into Looking Younger Than Kathy Hilton, Heidi Klum

Paula Abdul was made fun of on social media after she posted photos to Instagram with a filter that made her look decades younger than she actually is. The dancer and singer, who is 60 years old, could have been mistaken for a teenager in a photo with Kathy Hilton at her star-studded holiday party. The photos that had been changed too much looked especially fake because Paula, who performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month and showed off her young body, already looks a lot younger than 60.
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans

A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Paris Hilton ‘Stars Are Blind’ 2022 Version With New Vocals + More Music in 2023

Paris Hilton is bringing the 2000s back this 2023 as she recently re-released one of her most iconic songs of all time with a brand new twist and fresh vocals. According to Rolling Stone, the Hilton heiress dropped the song "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," a re-released version of her hit 2006 single which took the world by storm at the time of its original release.
Lady Gaga 2023 Projects: ‘ARTPOP Act II’ Coming Soon? + ‘Joker’ Updates

Lady Gaga's 2022 was a success and fans couldn't wait for her to dominate 2023. Over the past 12 months, Mother Monster thrived in the world of beauty products with her brand Haus Labs, in the film by announcing her role as Harley Quinn in "Joker," and closing the "Chromatica" era with a world tour.
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Breaks 2 Historic Records In One Week: Here's What Happened

Taylor Swift's newest album, "Midnights," was the biggest album to debut this year. Just from its debut week alone, the album has broken so many records already - from sales, streaming placements, chart records, and even Vinyl purchases - the album has dominated. "Midnights" is Taylor Swift's 10th studio album....
Dionne Warwick Continues to Troll Elon Musk: 'Where's Your Head?'

Dionne Warwick is all of us. She is just as confused and irritated with Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, after months of changes and updates to the app. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, she commented on the recent changes on Twitter, which she was clearly not pleased with, "I'm going to find out what Mr. Musk has in mind."
Grammy Awards 2023 Predictions: Beyonce vs Adele or Taylor vs Lizzo?

The 2023 Grammy Awards is fast approaching, and with the nominees for all the categories already announced, fans can't help but wonder who will win in the Big 4 categories. In the past few years, the Big 4 has been the most-anticipated category in the annual ceremony that everyone is talking about on social media.
Spice Girls Unreleased Song With X-Rated Title Leaked, Recorded 27 Years Ago [DETAILS]

An unreleased Spice Girls song recently leaked, leaving the five women red-faced. Thirty years after the song's first recording, it was leaked. However, the song's X-rated title and accompanying lyrics are the main cause for the 90s girl band's embarrassment. The leak apparently embarrassed Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B,...

