ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Grants 171 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted To 774

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 171 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s an important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities. I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past four years to give so many a second chance and look forward to continuing this work in the new year.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
OSHKOSH, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy