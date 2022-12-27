MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 171 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s an important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities. I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past four years to give so many a second chance and look forward to continuing this work in the new year.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO