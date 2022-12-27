Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
seehafernews.com
Numerous Area Groups to Receive a Portion of $2 Million in WHEDA Housing Grants
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has revealed the 54 organizations in the state who will be sharing $2 million in grant funds. Three of those organizations are in Sheboygan, Including Elevate, which provides services for young people. They are slated to get $50,000 for renovations to a recently...
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Sees Record Employment in 2022 Despite Widespread Staffing Shortages
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As 2022 comes to a close, the state is looking back on a record year for total number of people employed, just as employers in Northeast Wisconsin are hoping to keep that talent. Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate dropped in November, but it was...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
wtaq.com
Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
WSAW
Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Grants 171 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted To 774
MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 171 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s an important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities. I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past four years to give so many a second chance and look forward to continuing this work in the new year.”
Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
Comments / 0