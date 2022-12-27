Plymouth, WI – The annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop is nationally lauded as one of the country’s quirkiest New Year’s Eve traditions. This year marks our 16th annual event as we celebrate Plymouth, WI, the official Cheese Capital of the World. Over the past 15 years, the event has drawn thousands as the community comes together to welcome the new year. The highlight of the event is marked by a countdown and the lowering of a giant wedge of Sartori’s world award-winning BellaVitano® Gold Cheese at 10pm. Gift bags of Sartori Cheese will be distributed to the first 250 families in attendance. The event is sponsored by the Sartori Company.

