wtaq.com
Mihm’s in Menasha Returns Under New Ownership
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership — something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant’s closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn’t find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
wtaq.com
Community Pays Tribute to Bay Port Student who Died From Flu Complications
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The GoFundMe for a Bay Port High School student who died from flu complications has reached more than $100,000. Memorial services for 14-year-old Ava Rae Schmidt were held Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Howard as support continues to pour in for the family.
wtaq.com
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
wtaq.com
Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Spark Fond du Lac Kitchen Fire
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A working smoke alarm helped residents of a Fond du Lac home get out safely during a kitchen fire. Just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to 646 Ledgeview Blvd. for a reported fire in a garbage can in the kitchen of the home.
wtaq.com
Person Dies in Sheboygan Porch Fire that Spread to Home
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A person died after a porch fire spread into a Sheboygan home. Crews were called to the 1300 block of S. 17th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the porch was fully engulfed and spreading to the home. Crews were also told residents may still be inside the home.
wtaq.com
Fire that Started in Shed Damages House in Oneida
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff’s officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out...
wtaq.com
Neenah Police Department Hires Company to Provide Free Rides Home New Year’s Eve
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Neenah Police Department is working to make sure you get home safely this New Year’s Eve. The department shared on Twitter Wednesday that it would be hiring a local cab company to provide rides this weekend, hoping to prevent drunk driving. Rides will...
wtaq.com
Families Can Ring in the New Year Early at Building For Kids
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Families can ring in the new year together before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Building For Kids Children Museum in Appleton is hosting a Kids New Year’s Eve party. Families can work on activities like exploring the museum and making...
wtaq.com
2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
wtaq.com
Sartori big cheese drop rings in the new year
Plymouth, WI – The annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop is nationally lauded as one of the country’s quirkiest New Year’s Eve traditions. This year marks our 16th annual event as we celebrate Plymouth, WI, the official Cheese Capital of the World. Over the past 15 years, the event has drawn thousands as the community comes together to welcome the new year. The highlight of the event is marked by a countdown and the lowering of a giant wedge of Sartori’s world award-winning BellaVitano® Gold Cheese at 10pm. Gift bags of Sartori Cheese will be distributed to the first 250 families in attendance. The event is sponsored by the Sartori Company.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
wtaq.com
Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
94.3 Jack FM
Miss America Passes Down her Miss Wisconsin Crown to Fond du Lac Woman
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — When Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke was named Miss America 2023 earlier this month, she needed to pass her dairy state crown on to the next woman. Kylene Spanbauer from Fond du Lac assumed the title of Miss Wisconsin 2022 on Monday. Spanbauer previously served as...
