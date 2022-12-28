Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
thatoregonlife.com
22 Year Old From Klamath Falls Still Missing, Search Underway
It’s been 12 days since 22 year old Steven Mainwaring’s family last heard from him. Steven is an Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman from Klamath Falls who went missing on December 18th, 2022. His family is anxious to get answers and to find him.
opb.org
Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters
Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FORGERY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged forgery incident on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green. A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business but went to the second business right after that. Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
KDRV
MISSING: Family and Police are looking for Steven Mainwaring from Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- An effort to find a missing Oregon man has people active in Klamath County, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is part of the search. The search also involves a large-scale effort starting noon tomorrow. The family of 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring says he...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/29 – Menorah Vandalized Twice at Medford Vogel Plaza, Medford Catalytic Converter Buyer Charged With Aggravated Theft And Racketeering
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:21 AM DEC. 29, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII AND ELUDE INCIDENT
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged DUII and elude incident early Monday. A DCSO report said just before 1:15 a.m. a pickup was observed in the area of West B Avenue and Second Street in Drain, which was allegedly driving recklessly. When a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the pickup failed to yield and continued to drive northbound on Second Street. Shortly after the pursuit began, the vehicle crashed down an embankment and into some blackberry bushes.
KTVL
Felon arrested, drugs found after police chase on Interstate 5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after police discovered drugs in a car after a police chase on Interstate 5. According to police, officials attempted to stop 56-year-old Kenneth Murray at the Manzanita Rest area for a traffic violation on Dec. 22.
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN DUE TO WARRANTS
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for warrants after an investigation early Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 2:30 a.m. while looking into the possible misuse of 911, the 36-year old woman was contacted in the 1000 block of Union Gap, between Sutherlin and Oakland.
Comments / 3