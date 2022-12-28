Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Natasha Jonas makes her top 10 debut; Jessica McCaskill drops

Claressa Shields remains atop the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings, with Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano keeping their spots behind her. But then the list changes.

Junior lightweight unified champion Alycia Baumgardner moves up one spot to No. 4 after her victory over Mikaela Mayer, while Mayer goes from No. 6 to No. 7 on the list.

Another fighter making a big move is Chantelle Cameron who moves up five places after her impressive victory over Jessica McCaskill to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion. McCaskill drops one spot after the loss.

Natasha Jonas makes her top 10 debut after defeating Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify three of the four major junior middleweight world titles.

"After the top 3 fighters, there's a bit of a logjam trying to figure out the rest of the list -- a good issue to have for the sport. While Seniesa Estrada only fought once in 2022 she looked like she picked up right where she left off -- her combination of speed, power and technical prowess has her just behind the three obvious stars," writer Michael Rothstein said about moving Estrada up on his list.

"I also moved Natasha Jonas -- runner-up for ESPN fighter of the year -- into the Top 10 after three title fights in a year in a new division. She might have had the most growth of any top fighter."

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are through Dec. 28.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 13-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 22-0, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 42-2-1, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Sarah Mahfoud, Sept. 24

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 13-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Mikaela Mayer, Oct. 15

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

T-5. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: 10

RECORD: 17-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

T-5. JESSICA MCCASKILL Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 12-3, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: L (TKO3) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 17-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight

LAST FIGHT: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. SENIESA ESTRADA Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 23-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jazmin Gala Villarino, Nov. 12

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN Previous ranking: 8

RECORD: 8-1, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. NATASHA JONAS Previous ranking: N/R

RECORD: 13-2-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Delfine Persoon (12), Savannah Marshall (7), Christina Hammer (4), Kali Reis (4), Hyun Choi (3), Yokasta Valle (2), Terri Harper (1)

How our experts voted

Michael Rothstein: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. McCaskill, 8. Mayer, 9. Jonas, 10. Valle

Timothy Bradley Jr.: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Estrada, 6. Mayer, 7. Jonas, 8. Persoon, 9. Marshall, 10. Cameron

Nick Parkinson: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Baumgardner, 6. Marshall, 7. Mayer, 8. McCaskill, 9. Estrada, 10. Harper

Michelle Joy Phelps: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. McCaskill, 5. Crews-Dezurn, 6. Cameron, 7. Reis, 8. Jonas, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Mayer

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Crews-Dezurn, 6. McCaskill, 7. Jonas, 8. Estrada, 9. Mayer, 10. Cameron

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. McCaskill, 6. Mayer, 7. Persoon, 8. Estrada, 9. Cameron, 10. Valle

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Baumgardner, 5. Mayer, 6. Persoon, 7. Hammer, 8. Choi, 9. Cameron, 10. McCaskill

Kel Dansby: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Bumgarnder, 5. Cameron, 6. Crews-Dezurn, 7. McCaskill, 8. Estrada, 9. Mayer, 10. Jonas

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Shields (6), Taylor (2)

Second place: Taylor (6), Shields (2)

Third place: Serrano (8)

Fourth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), McCaskill (1), Estrada (1)

Fifth place: Cameron (2), Crews-Dezurn (2), Baumgardner (1), McCaskill (1), Mayer (1), Estrada (1)

Sixth place: Mayer (2), Crews-Dezurn (1), Baumgardner (1), Cameron (1), McCaskill (1), Persoon (1), Marshall (1)

Seventh place: McCaskill (2), Jonas (2), Mayer (1), Persoon (1), Hammer (1), Reis (1)

Eighth place: Estrada (3), McCaskill (1), Mayer (1), Persoon (1), Jonas (1), Choi (1)

Ninth place: Cameron (2), Mayer (2), Baumgardner (1), Estrada (1), Marshall (1), Jonas (1)

10th place: Cameron (2), Valle (2), McCaskill (1), Mayer (1), Jonas (1), Harper (1)