ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Chris Rock To Headline First Netflix Live Global Comedy Event

By Christopher Smith
92Q
92Q
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07K0H7_0jwTS1vF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzRaA_0jwTS1vF00

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Chris Rock will be making comedy history as his next special with Netflix will be streamed live to a global audience.

According to a press release from the streaming platform, the new special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage , will air March 4, 2023. The new stand-up special will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, airing at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. It will also be the first comedy event to be streamed live across the globe to Netflix viewers. The venue for the special has not been announced, and there is no word on when tickets for the show will be available.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats in a statement issued last month. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The special follows up Netflix’s ambitious path to being at the forefront of live comedy. Their Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, was a massive event that featured over 330 comedians performing at 35 venues across Los Angeles, California in the spring of 2022. This also included the first-ever stand-up comedy show done at Dodger Stadium.

For Rock, whose first stand-up special Tambourine premiered on Netflix in 2018, it marks a return to Baltimore almost a year after appearing in the city in April 2022. The 57-year-old has been active on the road in the wake of the infamous moment at the Oscars earlier this year where he was slapped onstage by Will Smith. The situation occurred after Rock had made a joke about the hair of Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actor’s wife during a segment before presenting an award. It was later reiterated to the press that Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, a disease that inflicts hair loss. Smith has apologized for his actions.

The post Chris Rock To Headline First Netflix Live Global Comedy Event appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

The post Chris Rock To Headline First Netflix Live Global Comedy Event appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest

After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
92Q

Tory Lanez Fans Start Ridiculous Petition Calling Out JAY-Z, Roc Nation & The Protect Black Women Movement

Good luck to Sonstar getting his boy Daystar out of this jam.  The post Tory Lanez Fans Start Ridiculous Petition Calling Out JAY-Z, Roc Nation & The Protect Black Women Movement appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Tory Lanez Fans Start Ridiculous Petition Calling Out JAY-Z, Roc Nation & The Protect Black Women Movement appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

The holidays are the perfect time to get glammed up. From sleek corn rows to curly updos, try one of these fab natural hair hairstyles. The post 8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris Leaks [LISTEN HERE]

Here’s the Scoop   After being found guilty last Friday of all three charges which included: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, Tory Lanez if facing more pressure. Today, leaked audio between Tory Lanez and Kelsy Harris has dropped and […] The post Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris Leaks [LISTEN HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
CALIFORNIA STATE
92Q

Diddy Reveals Photos of Newborn Daughter Love

The "Bad Boy" head honcho took to Instagram to share the very first pics of his newborn daughter, born in October. The post Diddy Reveals Photos of Newborn Daughter Love appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Cardi B’s Hottest Hairstyles Of 2022

In 2022, Cardi B and her stylist Tokyo Stylez gave us hair moments that made headlines just as much as her music and fashion. The post Cardi B’s Hottest Hairstyles Of 2022 appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

605
Followers
3K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy