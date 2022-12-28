Read full article on original website
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago's central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.
Philippines hunts for 26 still missing after weekend weather disaster
At least 13 dead and more than 20 missing after Christmas rains and floods in the Philippines
At least 29 fatalities, 25 people missing as severe floods hit the Philippines
Heavy rains affecting parts of the Philippines since December 25, 2022, caused severe floods in which at least 29 people lost their lives. At least 10 people were injured while 25 remain missing. Severe weather affected a total of 407 224 people from 105 971 families in 757 barangays —...
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits near the coast of Northern California, leaving at least 2 people dead and 12 injured
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit near the coast of Northern California at 10:34 UTC (02:34 LT) on December 20, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 17 km (10.5 miles).
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
Major storm to bring feet of snow, heavy rain and possible tornadoes
An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions.
Pair of storms to unleash heavy snow, rain across western US into the weekend
Back-to-back storms from the Pacific will take aim at the West into the weekend, with the second and larger storm of the pairing expected to set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week. The storms will continue to help grow the snowpack...
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
People in the Philippines were led to safety from deadly flooding as a red cross worker rescued them with a rope.This video shows the moment two Gingoog City residents holding children in their arms grasped the safety rope and crossed through to reach a set of stairs on higher ground.The death toll from heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing.Nearly 400,000 people were affected, with over 81,000 still in shelters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Heavy rain triggers waterfall in ancient city of Petra as tourists race to escape floods
Heavy rainfall hit the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan on Monday (December 26) causing severe flooding in the area.Tourists were evacuated from the site as water filled the gorge, turning it into a fast-flowing river.Water from nearby mountains in Jordan gushed into the iconic city, which has been standing for 2,000 years.Mahmoud Refaat filmed the moment he was evacuated from the World Heritage Site in a vehicle travelling at speed through the floodwaters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozensFamily with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.
More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country. According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received...
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Waves and winds batter Northwest, causing fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes
Huge waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington have led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes.
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days.
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
Atmospheric rivers sweeping West Coast trigger flooding and power outages
An atmospheric river event is sweeping the U.S. West Coast this week, bringing with it heavy rains, powerful winds and snow. The big picture: The storm system triggered flooding in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington state, leaving an estimated 190,000 customers without power in the Pacific Northwest early Wednesday. Forecasters warned more atmospheric rivers packing large amounts of moisture were expected later this week.
At least 17 dead, 93 injured from heavy snow in Japan
More than a dozen people have died and nearly a hundred have been injured as a result of heavy snow across Japan, while thousands experienced power outages on Christmas.
Death toll from winter storm rises to at least 31
The death toll from the winter storm sweeping across large parts of the continental United States has risen to at least 31. People have died in weather-related traffic accidents or from the cold, while a couple died as a results of responders not being able to treat medical conditions quickly enough because of the conditions…
48 Reported Dead Across the US Amid Monstrous Winter Storm
A lasting winter storm that began early last week endured throughout the Christmas holiday. It brought freezing rain, heavy snowfall, dangerous wind gusts, and frigid temperatures to much of the country. States as far south as Florida saw temperatures we typically experience in the northern states. Now, following the monstrous winter storm, officials have recorded dozens of deaths nationwide.
Heavy rain causing floods in parts of Scotland
Roads and rail routes have been hit by flooding as heavy rains fall across Scotland. An amber weather warning covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, while yellow alerts are also in place for rain in central Scotland and for snow and ice in northern areas. The Scottish Environment Protection...
