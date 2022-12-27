ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALABAMA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s Long, Winding Road To Love

Willie Nelson and Annie D’Angelo’s love story took a long and winding road with a lot of detours on the way. But as we all know, true love stays through thick and thin, and they did so for 30 years and counting. Now, the couple spends most of their time at their ranch in Spicewood, Texas, or at their quiet, cozy home in Maui, Hawaii. And Annie is making sure that the country singer is in his best health by encouraging him to be more involved in different physical activities with her.
TEXAS STATE
Country Thang Daily

Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
TEXAS STATE
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Distractify

Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians

As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights

It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Here’s How You Know When to Leave Bob Dylan Alone

According to Bob Dylan's former touring guitarist, there's a specific signal the rock legend uses when he doesn’t want to be spoken to. Billy Burnette toured with Dylan in 2003, accompanying the icon as he trekked through Australia and New Zealand. "It was a big thrill," Burnette recalled of the experience during a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. "I remember at the first day of rehearsal, Dylan picks up his acoustic guitar. He goes, 'This is my thing.’ I go, 'You’re right about that.'"
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy