Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO