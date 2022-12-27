Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade or Longer
Even if you don't have a lot of money to invest in the stock market right now, staying consistent and gradually adding to your portfolio amid the market's ups and downs can help you build a powerhouse portfolio that sets you up for a stronger financial future. An investment amount...
NASDAQ
Will Apple (AAPL) Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Fear has gripped the market and crushed valuations for growth stocks over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite's level has fallen a staggering 35% across the stretch. But as world-renowned investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett famously said: It pays to be greedy when others are fearful.
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Tesla (TSLA): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Tesla (TSLA) shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $121.82. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 42.1% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Tesla were up for...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. markets on jobs data. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.34% at 18,342.50, as of 8:10 a.m. IST. Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after weekly...
NASDAQ
Do You Really Need a Single-Stock Tesla ETF?
Wall Street consistently likes to tap into investor demand, and the latest product that financial innovators have come up with is the single-stock ETF. Rather than holding a diversified portfolio of stocks that share similar characteristics, the purpose of a single-stock ETF is simple and obvious from its name: to offer investors exposure to a single stock.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn. All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in...
NASDAQ
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today
Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
2 Colossal Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
Growth stocks aren't delivering close to the mouthwatering returns they were for investors a few years ago, but that doesn't mean that the best days for these kinds of companies are in the past. On the contrary, for companies with a strong competitive advantage in their respective industry, a quality underlying business, and a distinct path forward to achieve future growth, a depressed share price shouldn't keep investors at bay.
NASDAQ
Why Teladoc Stock Dropped on Friday
Shares of telemedicine pioneer giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) slipped 1.9% through noon ET on Friday, giving back about half of the 4% the stock had gained in Thursday's market rally. This happened despite news that famed growth investor Cathie Wood continues to buy the stock and is even increasing...
NASDAQ
Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was a Solid Winner This Week
Biotech investors live for the day when one of their companies gets an investigational therapy approved. That happy circumstance occurred very recently for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX); as a result, the company's share price blasted almost 46% higher this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So...
NASDAQ
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
NASDAQ
Consider BND for a Traditional 60/40 Portfolio
Amid a year of record-high inflation and market volatility, there’s been a lot of talk about how the traditional 60/40 portfolio has gone the way of the dodo, but Tim Buckley, president and CEO of Vanguard, argues that that’s nonsense. “Now, the news cycle is full of claims...
NASDAQ
Want Rising Dividend Income? This Stock Is a Buy
While U.S. gross domestic product growth of 3.2% in the third quarter was higher than the average analyst estimate of 2.9%, the economy could soon find itself in a recession. This is because of the lag between interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and declines in consumer demand. With...
Comments / 0