Sulphur Springs, TX

Dec. NETBIO sale a success

By News Staff
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 2 days ago
  BIG SALE —The recent December NETBIO sale was a success with 4,469 head sold in Sulphur Springs. Submitted photo
Producers sold 4,449 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the December Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) Calf and Yearling Sale held Friday, Dec. 16 at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.

A total of 171 producer/ members of NETBIO consigned and sold cattle in the sale. When the sale was over, a total of 23 buyers had paid an average of $950.21 per head for the 4.449 head of cattle.

“The cattle all looked very good despite the weather,” said David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission and a NETBIO director. “There was a lot of buyer activity, and a lot of the cattle were going back to winter on wheat pastures.”

“The buyers who come to the NETBIO sales look for quality cattle, and it was again evident that our producers offered the quality cattle they were looking for,” Fowler added.

Fowler said there was a good amount of bidding and buying activity over the Internet. As a result of the online activity, buyers purchased a total of 973 head of cattle over the Internet. The next NETBIO sale will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 and will kick off the new sale year. All the NETBIO sales are held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Market and begin at 1 p.m. The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives producers a market place to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings to buyers in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned cattle sales per year.

