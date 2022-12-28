Meal-A-Day, Senior activities Image News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body

Meal A Day

Wednesday

Beef goulash, baked beans, broccoli

Thursday

King Ranch chicken casserole, black beans, corn, salad

Friday

Rope sausage, blackeyed peas, sauerkraut, corn bread

Activities

Wednesday

Bingo with Sandra from Heart to Heart calling at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 11 a.m., Tech talk at 1 p.m.

Thursday

Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (just for fun( at 10:45 a.m.; Monthly birthday party at 11:30 a.m., RUMMIKUB at 1 p.m.

Friday

Bingo called by Richelle from True Hearts and Hands Hospice at 9:30 a.m; 42 at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 2 p.m.

Drivers, cooks are wanted The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center has openings for volunteer cooks, driving and fill-in personnel.

For more information call 903-885-1661 or visit the center at 150 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Sulphur Springs for an application.