Meal-A-Day, Senior activities
Meal A Day
Wednesday
Beef goulash, baked beans, broccoli
Thursday
King Ranch chicken casserole, black beans, corn, salad
Friday
Rope sausage, blackeyed peas, sauerkraut, corn bread
Activities
Wednesday
Bingo with Sandra from Heart to Heart calling at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 11 a.m., Tech talk at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (just for fun( at 10:45 a.m.; Monthly birthday party at 11:30 a.m., RUMMIKUB at 1 p.m.
Friday
Bingo called by Richelle from True Hearts and Hands Hospice at 9:30 a.m; 42 at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 2 p.m.
Drivers, cooks are wanted The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center has openings for volunteer cooks, driving and fill-in personnel.
For more information call 903-885-1661 or visit the center at 150 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Sulphur Springs for an application.
Comments / 0