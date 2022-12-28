Blotter Briefs

Dec. 23

The following are reports and information provided by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Communication Report.

Non-emergency calls, 317; total 9-1-1 calls, 43; calls for service answered, 74; traffic stops, 14. Inmate population, 195l total book in, six and total releases, four.

Arrests

A 17-year-old Saltillo is charged with theft of property . $2,500 < $30K (FS), Hopkins Co. SO, bond set at $200,000.

Curtis Joseph Wartenbee, 26, Saltillo; charged with 12 counts, 10 from SSPD, two from HCSO. The SSPD charged include :expired registration (MC), fine of $292.50; driving while license invalid (MC), $577.20; fail to maintain fin. respon. (MC), $485; expired registration two counts, one fine of $299 and one for $754; fail. to maintain finan. (second) MC, $W754; driving while license invalid, $557.70; no drivers license (MC), $430.30; fail to main. finan. respon. (MC), two counts, one fine of $500.50, another for $513.50. HCSO charges, fail. to main. insurance (MC), $429 and driving while license invalid, fine of $374.

Julia Monica Gutierrez, 40, Galveston. Charged with VOP burglary of building, $150,000 bond; VOP fraud use/poss. ident. info . # items 10 < 50 Elder, bond of $150,000; VOP burglary of habitation, bond of $150,00; all HCSO charges.

Joseph Andrew Carpenter, 32, Smyra, Tn.; charged with felony unl. poss. firearm by felon, HCSO, bond denied.

Erick Paul Stephens, 45, Winnsboro; charged with DWI third or more IAT (F3), no bond, HCSO charge.

Christopher Lynn Baldwin, 45, Sulphur Springs; charged with indency with a child (F2), HCSO, bond set at $100,000.

Dec. 24

Non-emergency calls, 150; total 9-1-1 calls, 53; calls for service answered, 79; inmates transported, one; traffic stops, 13; Special patrol/watches/ building check, one. Total inmate population, 195; total book in, four; total releases, four.

Arrests

Amber Diane Landers, 40, Sulphur Springs; charged with Poss. CS PG 1/1 B>+4G <200 G,HCSO, no bond amount listed.

Jared Allen Vance, 23, Como; charged with public intox. (MC), HCSO. on-sight, no bond amount listed.

Brett Dewayne Sherman, 31, Celeste; charged with theft of prop. =>$100<$W750, Rockwall Co., bond set at $1,000.

Francisco Valenti Sanchez, Dunbalk, Maryland, 30; charged with Rape-strongarm, Baltimore County, no bond amount listed.

Dec. 25

Non-emergency calls, 108; total 9-1-1 calls, 78; calls for service answered, 68; traffic stops, 18.Total inmate population, three; total releases, three.

Arrests

Cassandra Arciniega- Paniagua, 26, River Rouge, MI; charged with HSC481.116 (d) poss. CS PG 2 >4G<400 G (F2), Cumby PD, on view, no bond amount listed.

Anthonee Daniel Olivia, 27, Lincoln Park, MI; (HSC 481.116 (d) Poss CS, PG 2 >4G<400 G (F2), Cumby PD, on view, no bond amount listed.

Dec. 26

Non-emergency calls, 127; total 9-1-1 calls, 33; calls for service answered, 52; traffic stops, 13. Total inmate population, 194; no book ins or releases.

No arrests.

Dec. 27

Non-emergency calls, 138; total 9-1-1 calls, 29; calls for service answered, 69; funeral escort, one; traffic stops, 28. Total inmate population, 196; total book in, two; total releases, one.

Arrest

Matthew Allen Mercer, 24, Denton; charged with poss. of marijuana < 2 oz. Class B, DPS, no bond amount listed.