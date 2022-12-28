ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Blotter Briefs

By News Staff
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 2 days ago
Blotter Briefs Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxDhQ_0jwT9Phe00 Blotter Briefs
News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Subhead

Dec. 23

Body

The following are reports and information provided by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Communication Report.

Non-emergency calls, 317; total 9-1-1 calls, 43; calls for service answered, 74; traffic stops, 14. Inmate population, 195l total book in, six and total releases, four.

Arrests

A 17-year-old Saltillo is charged with theft of property . $2,500 < $30K (FS), Hopkins Co. SO, bond set at $200,000.

Curtis Joseph Wartenbee, 26, Saltillo; charged with 12 counts, 10 from SSPD, two from HCSO. The SSPD charged include :expired registration (MC), fine of $292.50; driving while license invalid (MC), $577.20; fail to maintain fin. respon. (MC), $485; expired registration two counts, one fine of $299 and one for $754; fail. to maintain finan. (second) MC, $W754; driving while license invalid, $557.70; no drivers license (MC), $430.30; fail to main. finan. respon. (MC), two counts, one fine of $500.50, another for $513.50. HCSO charges, fail. to main. insurance (MC), $429 and driving while license invalid, fine of $374.

Julia Monica Gutierrez, 40, Galveston. Charged with VOP burglary of building, $150,000 bond; VOP fraud use/poss. ident. info . # items 10 < 50 Elder, bond of $150,000; VOP burglary of habitation, bond of $150,00; all HCSO charges.

Joseph Andrew Carpenter, 32, Smyra, Tn.; charged with felony unl. poss. firearm by felon, HCSO, bond denied.

Erick Paul Stephens, 45, Winnsboro; charged with DWI third or more IAT (F3), no bond, HCSO charge.

Christopher Lynn Baldwin, 45, Sulphur Springs; charged with indency with a child (F2), HCSO, bond set at $100,000.

Dec. 24

Non-emergency calls, 150; total 9-1-1 calls, 53; calls for service answered, 79; inmates transported, one; traffic stops, 13; Special patrol/watches/ building check, one. Total inmate population, 195; total book in, four; total releases, four.

Arrests

Amber Diane Landers, 40, Sulphur Springs; charged with Poss. CS PG 1/1 B>+4G <200 G,HCSO, no bond amount listed.

Jared Allen Vance, 23, Como; charged with public intox. (MC), HCSO. on-sight, no bond amount listed.

Brett Dewayne Sherman, 31, Celeste; charged with theft of prop. =>$100<$W750, Rockwall Co., bond set at $1,000.

Francisco Valenti Sanchez, Dunbalk, Maryland, 30; charged with Rape-strongarm, Baltimore County, no bond amount listed.

Dec. 25

Non-emergency calls, 108; total 9-1-1 calls, 78; calls for service answered, 68; traffic stops, 18.Total inmate population, three; total releases, three.

Arrests

Cassandra Arciniega- Paniagua, 26, River Rouge, MI; charged with HSC481.116 (d) poss. CS PG 2 >4G<400 G (F2), Cumby PD, on view, no bond amount listed.

Anthonee Daniel Olivia, 27, Lincoln Park, MI; (HSC 481.116 (d) Poss CS, PG 2 >4G<400 G (F2), Cumby PD, on view, no bond amount listed.

Dec. 26

Non-emergency calls, 127; total 9-1-1 calls, 33; calls for service answered, 52; traffic stops, 13. Total inmate population, 194; no book ins or releases.

No arrests.

Dec. 27

Non-emergency calls, 138; total 9-1-1 calls, 29; calls for service answered, 69; funeral escort, one; traffic stops, 28. Total inmate population, 196; total book in, two; total releases, one.

Arrest

Matthew Allen Mercer, 24, Denton; charged with poss. of marijuana < 2 oz. Class B, DPS, no bond amount listed.

Comments / 0

Related
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

LOCAL LIGHTS

LOCAL LIGHTS Image LOCAL LIGHTS — Sulphur Springs Christmas lights shine brightly in the area off Camp Street and in several locations. The News-Telegram will publish photos of lights if sent to don@ssnewstelegram.com in the next week. Staff photo by Don Wallace News Staff Fri, 12/23/2022 - 07:16 Body LOCAL LIGHTS
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Cumby Christmas activities

Cumby Christmas activities Image FESTIVE SINGERS — Cumby elementary school students were dressed to impress with their version of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' during their performance Dec. 15. Cumby Christmas activities FIRST PLACE — Cumby High School varsity cheerleaders claimed the $100 for first place on the angelic float. Photos By Tammy Vinson, Sulphur Springs News Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Body SECOND PLACE This decorated truck from Northeast Texas Power, Ltd. was a winner in the recent Cumby parade held in the City Park area. A special program was presented by students to kickoff the Christmas season.
CUMBY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

TOY DRIVE

TOY DRIVE Image TOY DRIVE — Just some of the toys gathered for Blue Santa, which were delivered to the foyer near the Sulphur Springs High School gym prior to a recent home game. Staff photo by DJ Spencer News Staff Fri, 12/23/2022 - 07:16 Body TOY DRIVE 
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Drives underway for Christmas season

Drives underway for Christmas season Image Special Submissions Sat, 12/17/2022 - 06:20 Body Underway for the Christmas season at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center is the Dierksen Sock Drive. You can also drop them off at Dierksen Hospice in Sulphur Springs at 1304 Church St. The drive will be held all month. RPM Drive RPM Staff Professionals will host its second annual Stocking for Seniors.Donation items include, but are not limited to: chapstick, books, socks, denture cleaner, hand lotion, etc. For more information contact RPM at 903-4391022 or drop off donations at 401 Church St. Suite B, Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Christmas activities are underway

Christmas activities are underway Image HAPPY SINGERS — Jennifer Young, (left) directs the SSES choir in a performance of Christmas tunes Thursday at the downtown offices of City National Bank. The group of close to 70 singing students delighted onlookers with several selections, some in different languages. Staff photo by Don Wallace ALMOST CHRISTMAS — Children...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Seniors enjoy holiday party

Seniors enjoy holiday party Image HONORED GUEST — Santa Claus, the man of the hour, was festive and fun leading yule activities. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews PARTY TIME — Miss Desi made sure everyone had a great time at the recent Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Christmas party. Food, fun and games drew a big...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

County honors SS band; Saltillo, MG cross country

County honors SS band; Saltillo, MG cross country Image County honors SS band; Saltillo, MG cross country BAND INSTRUCTORS — Members of the Sulphur Springs award-winning band staff stand with Judge Robert Newsom. From left, Zachary Griffin, Cody Brown, Judge Robert Newsom, Spencer Emmert, Elizabeth Bialecki and Steve Proctor. In the lower photo, the entire SSHS...
SALTILLO, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

142
Followers
206
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy