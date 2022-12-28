Are you ready for the Great Eclipse in 2024?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Enola Gay Mathews
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 2 days ago
Chamber President Butch Burney is, as always, looking ahead for what's good for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County.

On our common horizon is looming a profound event to take place in April 2024. Sixteen months from now, the sun, moon and earth will align perfectly to cast a shadow called a total solar eclipse. Of course, that could be of interest to anyone living on the planet, but it holds special interest for us here and near Hopkins County because the umbra, or total shadow of the eclipse, is calculated to pass right over Sulphur Springs, so we get a perfect view of it. That could also make our town a major destination for eclipse watchers. Already, planning meetings are being held to discuss readiness, and a press conference is being planned by the Chamber for early January where more details will be revealed.

What exactly is a total solar eclipse? Along the sun's path when the eclipse occurs, the umbra, or path of shadow, passes over a narrow or wide strip of land. To observers on Earth within the strip of land over which the umbra passes as it crosses continents, the Sun will appear to be completely covered or blocked by the Moon, and those observers see a total eclipse or darkness. Outside the strip, observers will experience the penumbra, or partial shadow, for a period of time. For the North American continent, the actual path of movement is within an arc coming from Mexico in the Southwest, entering Texas and then crossing over 13 states in a northeasterly arc ending with Maine, and then continuing into Canada. The size of the path of shadow is estimated to be about 119 miles wide, a quite narrow path, and the length of time of the shadow's effect, is calculated to be about 4 and a half minutes.

These amazing facts should be of special interest to us locally because this phenomenon may bring visitors here to watch the eclipse. Lots of visitors! In fact, according to facts shared at a recent Eclipse Planning Meeting by our Chamber, the population of Hopkins County could double for a few hours on Monday April 8, 2024, or even for the entire weekend preceding it. This could mean another 30,000 - 40,000 people converging on our town. Sulphur Springs lies right along the centerline of the path of totality, and actually the entire state of Texas will be an optimal viewing location for eclipse watchers. Some may come from other states or even other countries to watch and to partake of Texas hospitality. Thus, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has a valid reason for beginning these planning meetings so early. First, we need to be prepared to manage any influx of traffic caused by visitors coming in off Interstate 30 and other roadways. It is also true that we must be prepared to handle emergency situations which may arise from overuse of the features of our infrastructure including roadways, water supply, electrical grids, and telecommunications including Internet connectivity and broadband access), and as well as law enforcement, emergency medical services, and hospital personnel. Residents of already crowded cities such as Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will also want an unobstructed view of the eclipse, and many will travel to smaller towns near them such as Sulphur Springs, Hillsboro or Kerrville to escape crowds. Why, some people pay thousands of dollars to fly in chartered jets and pursue the moon's shadow! Realistically, many who come to Sulphur Springs will make it a day trip, but some may stay the entire weekend, and they will need accommodations, meals, gasoline, etc. How might this affect a town our size? While we can't be certain of the number or the effect of the eclipse watchers on our town, we can be pretty sure they will come, so we mustn't let their presence overwhelm us. Preparedness is the word. Some residents are actually anticipating a windfall of extra income. There's money to be made with housing visitors, in air BnB's, in private homes, RV parks, and even in camping locations such as Cooper Lake State Park. Some homeowners are planning to rent out their home for a minimum three-night stay for a sizeable sum, while they take a needed vacation or stay with relatives or friends. Extra help will be needed in restaurants and retail. And if we are prepared, we can truly wow our visitors. Now is definitely the time to plan! It's also the time to decide if you'd like to have a memorable and meaningful share of the experience by volunteering your time, skills and energy during the eclipse weekend. You'll be helping keep our town safe and in good shape as well as creating memories to tell your grandchildren. A number of committees are forming now to help shoulder opportunities as well as responsibilities heading our way in early April 2024.

Find out how by visiting the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce website at hopkinschamber. org, in the office at 110 Main Street, or visit them on Facebook.

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

