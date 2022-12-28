Give a gift of an award-winning book based on local history

In 2022, Mr. Earl Pogue of Sulphur Springs, along with fellow genealogical researchers, produced an award-winning book, The Writings of Celia M. Wright, which opens to view a host of roots beneath our county’s history. Along with Wright’s research notes, Pogue sought out more details online through Portals of Texas History, and by utilizing clippings from the Daily News-Telegram and Hopkins County Echo to produce the book during a two-year process.

Pogue, a member of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, stated, “Celia Wright was a prolific researcher and writer, documenting an entire century of families and thus preserved the communities, churches and schools from 1846 through the early 1950s. Her research ended when she passed away in 1992. I compiled her collection of writings and once that compilation was completed, the Executive Board of the HCGS felt this would be a good collection to publish. We published The Writings of Celia M. Wright, as well as sent a copy to the Texas State Genealogical Society. To our delight, it claimed first place in the 2022 TxGSC Research, Writing, and Website Awards in the 'Books

The book is available for purchase through the HCGS Library in Sulphur Springs.

Another member writer of the HCGS, Julie Parker, has recently published a book, Sulphur Springs Texas - A Pictorial History. It consists of 142 pages of mostly vintage photos with historically informative captions. It is available for purchase at the HCGS library located at 611 N. Davis Street in Sulphur Springs for $15.

If you do not live close enough to purchase a book in person, they are also available for $15 plus $4 for shipping one book or $5 for shipping two books by emailing hcgstx@suddenlinkmail.com and then requesting a Pay Pal Invoice, or by mailing a check to HCGS, PO Box 624, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75483 and stating your request. Or you may phone 903-885-8523.

These original books and numerous others are offered at affordable prices and make excellent gifts for anyone with Hopkins County roots.