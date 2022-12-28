ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Wildcats band members named All-Region

By Special Submission
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 2 days ago
Wildcats band members named All-Region Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFhOf_0jwT9LPy00 BAND STANDOUTS — Members of the All-Region band from Sulphur Springs are from left, Levi Caton, Justin Chen, Lauren Maynard, Mika Petty, Caroline Prickette, Anthony Small, Catherine Starzyk, Hannah Hughes, Sadie Barnett, Kate Hurley, Lucy McKenzie, Aubrey Williams, Kami White, Valeria Garcia, Laney Bankston. Submitted photo
Special Submission Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body

On Friday, Dec. 9 several members of the Wildcat Band traveled to New Boston High School for the ATSSB Region 4 Band Auditions according to Spencer Emmert, Sulphur Springs High School head band director.

These students auditioned before a panel of judges on two musical etudes and eight full-range scales for a spot in the All-Region Band. “Competition for the Band across our region this year was the most competitive we’ve seen in quite some time,” Emmert said, “This is a testament to just how good the band programs in this area of the state are.”

Students prepared their audition music throughout the Fall semester with the hopes for not only making the All-Region Band, but also with the hopes of qualifying for the Area audition.

Students that place at the top of their section in the Region qualify for the Area level audition. This will be held in early January at Chapel Hill High School in Tyler and will consist of the very best players on each instrument from several regions stretching from Northeast Texas down to the Houston and Beaumont areas.

At the Area level students are competing for a spot in the Texas All-State Band. Students who make the All-State Band will travel to San Antonio in February for the State Clinic and Concert. “Along with Region and Area qualification, the All-State Band is a huge honor for any student to achieve and usually is accompanied by forthcoming scholarships for that student. Our last All-Stater was Tyler Burnett in 2020 on trombone, who is now a thriving music major at Texas A&M Commerce.”

Sulphur Springs had the second most students make the region band in the entire region. The All-Region Band Clinic and Concert will be held at Gilmer High School on Jan. 20-21. Area auditions are Jan. 7.

Wildcat Band Members making the All-Region Band: Kate Hurley, flute; Kami White, flute (alternate); Catherine Starzyk, oboe; Laney Bankston, clarinet; Sadie Barnett, clarinet; Lauren Maynard, clarinet; Caroline Prickette, clarinet; Justin Chen, alto saxophone; Mika Petty, alto saxophone; Levi Caton, trumpet; Valeria Garcia, trumpet; Hannah Hughes, trumpet; Anthony Small, horn; and Isaac Stanley, euphonium.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Thompson graduates for UCO

Thompson graduates for UCO Image Special Submission Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body EDMOND, Okla. — Sulphur Springs resident Joshua Morgan Thompson graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music - Music Theatre as a part of the fall 2022 class, which included 987 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world. With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences. Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity- rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings in Oklahoma City.
EDMOND, OK
101.5 KNUE

East Texan’s Favorite Buc-ee’s in Terrell, Texas Made a Reporter’s ‘Best of’ List

For the most part, I think a safe guess would be 92 percent of Texans love Buc-ee's. Of that 92 percent, 100 percent would recommend a non-Texan family member of friend to visit Buc-ee's before heading home. In total, there are 34 Buc-ee's in Texas starting with the first store in Clute, Texas. A reporter decided to take a road trip of Texas for the sole purpose of ranking all 34 Buc-ee's in the state from worst to best. A quick spoiler - the Terrell Buc-ee's made the top 10 of this list.
TERRELL, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!

TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Mississippi Escaped Inmates Possibly In East Texas

Two inmates who have escaped a Mississippi prison Christmas Day may have been spotted at Lake Fork in Wood County. The pair should be considered dangerous. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported on social media that the two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. The pair are identified as...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification

On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update

The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows no fatalities but 142 active cases of the virus. There were 27 positive PCR tests and 30 positive Antigen tests. However, many active instances and tests could be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement. The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KTEN.com

Choctaw County escapee at large again

(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

142
Followers
206
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy