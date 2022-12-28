ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Cemetery information needed for records

By Special Submission
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 2 days ago
Cemetery information needed for records Image
Special Submission Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body

The Sulphur Springs City Cemetery is seeking a family member or anyone acquainted with the owner of a lot at City Cemetery. The records indicate that J. Asa Routh originally purchased the lot. Those buried there at Mr. Routh, who passed away ins 1981; wife, Emma, 1930; and Lenora Routh Brashear, passed away in 1973.

If anyone has information on these folks, call at 903-885-5902, contact Annada Jones. The mailing address is Sulphur Springs City Cemetery, P.O. Box 651, Sulphur Springs, 75482

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office

Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
COMO, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD Asks For Assistance Locating Missing Teen

Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing/runaway juvenile, Kyliegh Marie Nelson. Kyliegh is 15 years old and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black leggings. According to police, Kyleigh was last seen in video footage leaving her residence in a small light-colored vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
KSST Radio

Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage

A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Man Killed While Fleeing From Deputies Identified

The Department of Public Safety released the name of Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30 years old, of Mineola. A vehicle killed Fitzgerald on Hwy 80 near Mineola. He was running from Wood County Deputies at the time. The incident began when deputies responded to shots fired and set up a perimeter around a wooded area. Someone had broken into several houses. Deputies found his shoes and a 9mm handgun on the road where the vehicle hit him.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire

Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Firefighters Battle Jonas Street Blaze Christmas Day

Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County firefighters battled a Jonas Street blaze Christmas Day. No one was injured in the fire, but the attic and roof of the home were damaged. Aside from the area of origin, most of the contents in the living area of the home were untouched by the fire, but the structure did sustain smoke and water damage.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Body found in Upshur County burned home

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Meal-A-Day, Senior activities

Meal-A-Day, Senior activities Image News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body Meal A Day Wednesday Beef goulash, baked beans, broccoli Thursday King Ranch chicken casserole, black beans, corn, salad Friday Rope sausage, blackeyed peas, sauerkraut, corn bread Activities Wednesday Bingo with Sandra from Heart to Heart calling at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 11 a.m., Tech talk at 1 p.m. Thursday Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (just for fun( at 10:45 a.m.; Monthly birthday party at 11:30 a.m., RUMMIKUB at 1 p.m. Friday Bingo called by Richelle from True Hearts and Hands Hospice at 9:30 a.m; 42 at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 2 p.m. Drivers, cooks are wanted The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center has openings for volunteer cooks, driving and fill-in personnel. For more information call 903-885-1661 or visit the center at 150 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Sulphur Springs for an application.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

142
Followers
206
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy