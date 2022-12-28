Cemetery information needed for records Image Special Submission Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body

The Sulphur Springs City Cemetery is seeking a family member or anyone acquainted with the owner of a lot at City Cemetery. The records indicate that J. Asa Routh originally purchased the lot. Those buried there at Mr. Routh, who passed away ins 1981; wife, Emma, 1930; and Lenora Routh Brashear, passed away in 1973.

If anyone has information on these folks, call at 903-885-5902, contact Annada Jones. The mailing address is Sulphur Springs City Cemetery, P.O. Box 651, Sulphur Springs, 75482