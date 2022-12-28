Thompson graduates for UCO Image Special Submission Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:16 Body

EDMOND, Okla. — Sulphur Springs resident Joshua Morgan Thompson graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music - Music Theatre as a part of the fall 2022 class, which included 987 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

