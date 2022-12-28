ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson graduates for UCO

 2 days ago
EDMOND, Okla. — Sulphur Springs resident Joshua Morgan Thompson graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music - Music Theatre as a part of the fall 2022 class, which included 987 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences. Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity- rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings in Oklahoma City.

