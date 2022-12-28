HCCC and Cupboard upgrades with grant

WORKING HARD — HCCCC employees Johanna Ponder, Elizabeth Booker, Cathy McElroy, Stephen Reichert, Theresa May, Loren Carter .

WORKING HARD — HCCCC employees Johanna Ponder, Elizabeth Booker, Cathy McElroy, Stephen Reichert, Theresa May, Loren Carter . A FRIENDLY DOOR to the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard at 217 Linda Drive is open Tuesdays and Thursdays fom 8 a.m. til 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. til 3 p.m. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews

Exciting changes are taking place at the Hopkins County Community Chest and Cupboard in Sulphur Springs, and that puts a smile on the face of Director Heather White.

The changes and upgrades which began during 2022 at the Linda Drive location, are expected to continue into 2023 and 2024 through grants White is applying for. Actually two different non-profits are on the same premises at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs, The Hopkins County Community Chest and the Community Cupboard, or HCCCC is now more able to fully serve the local need. Anyone struggling with enough food, or needing assistance with utility bills or medical expenses is invited to make an appointment with Ms. White to see what can be done to help.

Illustrating how much of the local need exists, White stated, “The HCCCC is serving this county’s residents exclusively who have incomes at or below 130 percent of the poverty level. That’s 6%-7% of the county population, or around 600-800 families monthly. And there’s plenty of room for more to apply. Food allowances are scaled to the size of household, from one person to entire families, and distribution is every two weeks. Making selections within your allotted food distribution is better arranged now, with beverages, grains, staples, fresh and frozen foods. We received a new grant program called “Be Our Guest” which comes with help for food as well as financial assistance with utility bills, prescription medications, eye exams, dental exams, and allowance vouchers for distance travel for healthcare. If you applied before and didn’t qualify, you might qualify now. So make an appointment and come back in”.

White spoke with pride about an upcoming social media presence and the new look to the Food Distribution station. “The North Texas Food Bank helped us renovate our office area as well as the storage and shopping area in the building.

Now its a spacious open format, more comfortable and user-friendly like shopping the aisles of a grocery store. And so far, we’ve had plenty of supply, and the distribution time is usually 30 minutes or less for the entire process”.

Funds come from by donations from industry, United Way, individuals and others within our community, HCCCC can use donations of labor as well as funds. Can you volunteer some hours each week or month? It can be individuals or groups. It may be someone who needs community service hours, or is working on a merit badge.

They would love to have you volunteer! Recently, HCCCC partnered with the Ministerial Alliance for the ‘Be the Service’ Thanksgiving Food Giveaway.

That one-day volunteer partnership was a group effort which blessed a lot of families.

“Today, changes in the economy are affecting people”, said White. “Folks who once were able to cover their own needs, now might not be able to, due to reduction in work hours, illness or other setbacks. We are available at 217 Linda Drive on Tuesdays and Thursday from 8 a.m. til 11 a.m. and from 1p.m. til 3 p.m. to interview. I wish to thank the community for a great 2022 and a bright outlook for 2023”.