Boy, 11, shot and killed in Allentown

NEW STORY: 11-year-old boy who died in Allentown was accidentally shot by 10-year-old brother, police say

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night in Allentown.

“Out of respect for the family of the child and the ongoing investigation, I am not releasing the identification of the young child at this time,” said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, he said.

The Morning Call has asked Allentown police for additional information.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the home for an unknown problem, according to a news release from Assistant Police Chief Michael Becker.

Officers found a boy who had been shot , Becker said. He was treated at the scene and taken by EMS to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:29 p.m. At about 9 p.m., the coroner’s office was notified.

Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are investigating in addition to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.

