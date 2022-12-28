ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

ComicBook

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
Popculture

Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar

Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
Yardbarker

Bobby Lashley returned to in-ring action at WWE live event

The Almighty has been off television for the past few weeks as the company is doing a storyline that saw Adam Pearce ‘fire’ Lashley and his Superstar profile page to the Alumni section of the company website in an effort to convince fans this was a real situation.
Fightful

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
ComicBook

WWE: Unfortunate Update on Tommaso Ciampa's Injury

Tommaso Ciampa has called WWE home for over seven years. Ciampa first inked a WWE developmental deal back in 2007, but was released just six months after putting pen to paper. When he rejoined the promotion in 2015, Ciampa was given the opportunity to spread his wings in NXT, and this resulted in the Blackheart being draped in gold. Alongside tag partner Johnny Gargano, Ciampa captured the NXT Tag Titles in a critically-acclaimed match against The Revival (AEW's FTR). Ciampa and Gargano would eventually split and do battle with each other in what many consider to be the hottest feud in NXT history.
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
PWMania

Dragon Lee’s “Unique Terms” on His WWE Contract Revealed

Dragon Lee’s WWE contract was negotiated by the Lucha Libre Agency. The Lucha Libre Agency, Masked Republic’s parent company, announced this week that they negotiated Lee’s contract to work for WWE NXT, and that the contract includes unique terms. Lee will be able to continue using his...
Fightful

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023

A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
Fightful

DUST Commander Dale Brown Hopes To Be Invited To WWE Event

Detroit Urban Survival Training Commander Dale Brown went viral in 2022 with his tactic and survival videos. He's become a sports celebrity, appearing at Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions games and walking UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley. Now, Brown would like to make an appearance in WWE. Appearing on Breakbeat, Brown...
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey

Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
TAMPA, FL
Fightful

Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bouncing Between Appearances On AEW And WWE TV

Eric Bischoff discusses how he appeared on both WWE and AEW TV in a short period of time. Following the downfall of WCW, Bischoff spent several years with WWE before he left the company in 2007. He then worked for TNA until his departure in 2014. He then shifted his focus to other projects and he made a few appearances for WWE over the next few years. Bischoff later made his AEW debut in 2020 on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was brought back for multiple appearances over the next several months. In 2021, he also appeared on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for AEW came on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite that year, where he hosted a party for the Inner Circle.
Fightful

Fightful

