Voices: I’m sick of all the male billionaires telling us how we should be working

Another day, another bleating male billionaire desperately trying to keep employment in the dark ages. Sir James Dyson joins a wealthy – but, in my opinion, morally motley – crew of Elon Musk, Lord Sugar and Jacob Rees-Mogg (who is officially a millionaire), wedded to a 9-5 model born in the Industrial Revolution. A time when men earned the bacon and women, well, cooked it.As far as I can tell, all have three things in common: dollar, archaic mindsets and nothing to back up their argument that flexible working is bad for productivity. Nada. It’s a lot of hot...
How to be creative: Allowing yourself to be emotionally flexible is key

PULLMAN, Wash. — Certain individuals tend to be more creative than others, but new research suggests anyone can tap into their imaginative side. What’s the secret? How do you become creative if it’s not natural to you? Emotional flexibility. Study authors from Washington State University report viewing emotional situations in a different light helps promote creativity among especially “conventional” thinkers.
Comcast Reveals Contract Terms For Recently Elevated President Michael Cavanagh

Comcast has disclosed contract terms for Michael Cavanagh, a longtime exec who was promoted to president last October. The agreement will keep Cavanagh in the fold through December 31, 2027 (a fairly routine 5-year term), at an annual base salary of $2.5 million, which takes effect on March 1. Cavanagh also got the grant of a performance-based option to buy 2 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, with an aggregate grant date fair value equal to $14.8 million. The promotion made Cavanagh just the third exec ever to hold the title of president at the nearly 60-year-old, Philadelphia-based media...
Principles for becoming successful

Becoming successful in life can mean different things to different people, but there are some common strategies that can help anyone achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Here are some tips on how to become successful in life:
Community-led Marketing for Product Growth

Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
New visual scale offers simple measure to help identify job burnout

“Job burnout” is a term that’s far too familiar to many people. A 2020 Gallup poll showed that 76 percent of employed Americans surveyed have experienced burnout. Perhaps due to the condition’s prevalence, the World Health Organization recently reclassified burnout in its International Classification of Diseases as an occupational syndrome resulting from “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”
Tips to Engage Your Team and Avoid Burnout

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a medical syndrome since 2019. Burnout manifests differently in workers, but it's likely that most adults have felt its effects at some point in their professional careers.
What fascinates GenY about startups?

Explore funny T-Shirt ideas on Amazon. The development of Generation Y, also known as Millennials, is increasingly showing their influence in everyday economic life. The development of Gen Y can be observed particularly strongly in connection with startups. It seems that Gen Y members are increasingly choosing a career in a startup. Why? Millennial values ​​align with working conditions in startups. But who is influencing whom here? In order to answer this question, one should compare the values ​​of the young companies with the values ​​of the younger generation and recognize what they have in common.
Training Gen Z in the Marine Industry

Gen Z is looking for a place to fit in the workplace. They are looking for a way to enhance their story while they are making a difference in the world. And you are looking for someone to fill a position. How does your need dovetail with their needs?. Before...
Making a Planner Work for You

When we talk about systems to help us maintain routines and habits, the number one thing I talk to my executive function clients about is using a planner. Most people with ADHD struggle with making a planner work for them. If I had to put a number to it, I’d say 95% of my clients start balking at the idea of a planner. It’s something that their parents and teachers have shoved down their throats for years. They hate them. Planners don’t work for them. They can’t remember to use them, so why bother? I’ve heard all of the reasons. My response is always the same:

