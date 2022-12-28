Read full article on original website
Related
Offices, open-plan workspaces found to lower worker productivity
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data found worker productivity dropped in the first half of 2022, and it could be caused by office mandates and open work environments.
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
From 'quiet quitting' to 'career cushioning,' here are the workplace trends that took 2022 by storm — and whether they'll continue in 2023
This has been the year of workplace buzzwords, but experts say the popularity of terms like "quiet-quitting" reveals shifting attitudes about work.
studyfinds.org
Office chaos: Workers waste an entire day each week searching through disorganized documents
NEW YORK — It takes the average American worker a year and seven months to feel like they’re “thriving” in a new job. In addition to pinpointing how long it takes for respondents to thrive — or expect to thrive — the survey of 2,000 hybrid and remote office workers also looked at what this phrase means.
Voices: I’m sick of all the male billionaires telling us how we should be working
Another day, another bleating male billionaire desperately trying to keep employment in the dark ages. Sir James Dyson joins a wealthy – but, in my opinion, morally motley – crew of Elon Musk, Lord Sugar and Jacob Rees-Mogg (who is officially a millionaire), wedded to a 9-5 model born in the Industrial Revolution. A time when men earned the bacon and women, well, cooked it.As far as I can tell, all have three things in common: dollar, archaic mindsets and nothing to back up their argument that flexible working is bad for productivity. Nada. It’s a lot of hot...
Study Finds That Robots Will Replace Humans In 47% Of Jobs, Causing The Feeling Of Job Insecurity
A recent article published in The Journal of Applied Psychology revealed results from a study that found that "increased exposure to robots leads to increased job insecurity." Additionally, this robot-related job insecurity is then connected to burnout and "workplace incivility." [i]
Women Are Being Pushed Out Of The Workforce, and It's Time Employers Do Something About It. Here's How.
How can employers better support the women who work for them?
studyfinds.org
How to be creative: Allowing yourself to be emotionally flexible is key
PULLMAN, Wash. — Certain individuals tend to be more creative than others, but new research suggests anyone can tap into their imaginative side. What’s the secret? How do you become creative if it’s not natural to you? Emotional flexibility. Study authors from Washington State University report viewing emotional situations in a different light helps promote creativity among especially “conventional” thinkers.
Comcast Reveals Contract Terms For Recently Elevated President Michael Cavanagh
Comcast has disclosed contract terms for Michael Cavanagh, a longtime exec who was promoted to president last October. The agreement will keep Cavanagh in the fold through December 31, 2027 (a fairly routine 5-year term), at an annual base salary of $2.5 million, which takes effect on March 1. Cavanagh also got the grant of a performance-based option to buy 2 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, with an aggregate grant date fair value equal to $14.8 million. The promotion made Cavanagh just the third exec ever to hold the title of president at the nearly 60-year-old, Philadelphia-based media...
The most transformative CEOs of 2022
Learn how Rosalind Brewer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Amy Howe of FanDuel, and Brian Niccol of Chipotle are leading innovation in their industries.
The New Approach to Work Requires a New Approach to Trust
How to maintain high levels of trust in a remote, hybrid, or asynchronous workplace
Principles for becoming successful
Becoming successful in life can mean different things to different people, but there are some common strategies that can help anyone achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Here are some tips on how to become successful in life:
Community-led Marketing for Product Growth
Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
ceoworld.biz
People leave managers, not organizations – the important role managers play in retention
This widely accepted maxim has a certain truth to it. Most of us are more likely to leave a role if we don’t trust our manager, if they don’t support us, or if they don’t treat us fairly. Employee retention is critical for an organization’s success.
ScienceBlog.com
New visual scale offers simple measure to help identify job burnout
“Job burnout” is a term that’s far too familiar to many people. A 2020 Gallup poll showed that 76 percent of employed Americans surveyed have experienced burnout. Perhaps due to the condition’s prevalence, the World Health Organization recently reclassified burnout in its International Classification of Diseases as an occupational syndrome resulting from “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”
I asked ChatGPT to write my cover letters. Multiple hiring managers say they would have given me an interview but the letters lacked personality.
I gave ChatGPT some real job descriptions and a brief sentence about my made-up experience. I then sent the results to hiring managers.
Tips to Engage Your Team and Avoid Burnout
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a medical syndrome since 2019. Burnout manifests differently in workers, but it's likely that most adults have felt its effects at some point in their professional careers.
msn.com
What fascinates GenY about startups?
Explore funny T-Shirt ideas on Amazon. The development of Generation Y, also known as Millennials, is increasingly showing their influence in everyday economic life. The development of Gen Y can be observed particularly strongly in connection with startups. It seems that Gen Y members are increasingly choosing a career in a startup. Why? Millennial values align with working conditions in startups. But who is influencing whom here? In order to answer this question, one should compare the values of the young companies with the values of the younger generation and recognize what they have in common.
marinelink.com
Training Gen Z in the Marine Industry
Gen Z is looking for a place to fit in the workplace. They are looking for a way to enhance their story while they are making a difference in the world. And you are looking for someone to fill a position. How does your need dovetail with their needs?. Before...
Making a Planner Work for You
When we talk about systems to help us maintain routines and habits, the number one thing I talk to my executive function clients about is using a planner. Most people with ADHD struggle with making a planner work for them. If I had to put a number to it, I’d say 95% of my clients start balking at the idea of a planner. It’s something that their parents and teachers have shoved down their throats for years. They hate them. Planners don’t work for them. They can’t remember to use them, so why bother? I’ve heard all of the reasons. My response is always the same:
Comments / 0