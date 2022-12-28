Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is responsible for that day’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday issued a terse response to the House Jan. 6 select committee’s decision to refer criminal charges against former President Trump to the Justice Department. “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations,” McConnell said in a…
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
U.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill, Biden to sign
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides record military funding and sends emergency aid to Ukraine, hours before a midnight deadline.
DOJ has a team of 'very seasoned prosecutors' probing Trump and they are 'on a path' to charge the former president in a month, Ex-federal prosecutor predicts
Former federal prosecutors Preet Bharara said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he thinks Trump could face charges in as little as one month.
The fateful question the January 6 committee left hanging over the United States
With its mic drop finale, the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection left a fateful question hanging over Washington, Donald Trump and the 2024 presidential campaign: will the ex-president be charged with a crime?
House January 6 committee refers Rep. Jim Jordan to House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with its subpoena
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature
Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee
House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year. Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee investigated four Texas conservative figures, transcripts reveal
The figures, who include leaders of right-wing groups and political allies of the Trump White House, largely pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questions about the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Daily Montanan.
READ: Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released new testimony from their probe this week. The panel’s final report was released late last week and can be read here. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview to the committee. The interview with Thomas…
Trump acknowledged his election loss to McCarthy before Jan. 6, Hutchinson testified
The former White House aide turned star witness for the Capitol riot select panel also shed new light in interviews on pressure from her former lawyer.
Calmes: Kevin McCarthy would do anything to be House speaker. That's the problem
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy has no business in Congress' highest office or the presidential line of succession.
What's Ahead for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the GOP leader in the House of Representatives and he's campaigning to become Speaker in the next Congress. But a handful of House Republicans say they won't support him. Associated Press' chief congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro talks about McCarthy's strategy. And NPR's Elena Moore reports on...
