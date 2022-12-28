ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Cleveland.com

House January 6 committee refers Rep. Jim Jordan to House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with its subpoena

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
The Hill

Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
Daily Montanan

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

READ: Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released new testimony from their probe this week. The panel’s final report was released late last week and can be read here. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview to the committee. The interview with Thomas…
NPR

What's Ahead for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the GOP leader in the House of Representatives and he's campaigning to become Speaker in the next Congress. But a handful of House Republicans say they won't support him. Associated Press' chief congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro talks about McCarthy's strategy. And NPR's Elena Moore reports on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy