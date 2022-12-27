In Porter County, Indiana Conservation officers say a Canada goose frozen in wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park is rescued Monday. A post at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement page says several Good Samaritans had earlier tried to free the bird but were unsuccessful. Conservation officers say they were contacted, and to help the animal a quick call was made to Porter Volunteer Firefighters and the goose was safely removed from the frozen beach. Officials say the bird was then transported to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian for treatment.

