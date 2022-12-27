ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatfield, IN

xrock1039.com

Rescuers Free Goose Stuck in Frozen Sand at Dunes State Park

In Porter County, Indiana Conservation officers say a Canada goose frozen in wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park is rescued Monday. A post at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement page says several Good Samaritans had earlier tried to free the bird but were unsuccessful. Conservation officers say they were contacted, and to help the animal a quick call was made to Porter Volunteer Firefighters and the goose was safely removed from the frozen beach. Officials say the bird was then transported to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian for treatment.
regionnewssource.org

Chesterton Fatal Crash

The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
WLFI.com

Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
abc57.com

Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
22 WSBT

19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
95.3 MNC

LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard

The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
hometownnewsnow.com

Frozen Pipes Flood La Porte County Complex Building

(La Porte, IN) - A crazy weather weekend got even crazier when a burst water pipe flooded the La Porte County Complex building. Situated next to the courthouse, the County Complex serves as the central meeting place for La Porte County government and is home to the Sheriff's Department as well as the County Jail.
hometownnewsnow.com

Big Comedy Bails Out Stranded Motorists

(La Porte, IN) - The recent Christmas blizzard created road hazards that dampened the holidays for some. For plow drivers and tow trucks, it was a chance to cash in, but one La Porte local decided to use his new Ford pickup for the public good. As the storm hit,...
News Now Warsaw

U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
loud1033.com

Argos man killed in US 31 crash

MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
