Evansville Gaming Guild goes to Green River Road
A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
EFD: Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a structure fire at the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. Evansville Fire Division Chief, Mike Larson, confirms this is a 4-alarm...
Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing. The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million. 14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying...
6 Evansville, Indiana Students Enjoy a ‘Slam Dunk’ Christmas Break
Courtney Johnson is on a mission to inspire and motivate Evansville's youth. He really sets the standard for being a mentor and a community leader for adults, too. Over the Christmas break, six kids that are a part of Young & Established had the amazing opportunity to see their first NBA game. This was an actual road trip to Indianapolis that I'm sure they will never forget. You can certainly see the excitement in their eyes, and they all had cool Indiana Pacers bags too!
Love Dolly Parton? This Kentucky Airbnb Will Is Made For The Ultimate Dolly Fan
Have you been workin' 9 to 5 and need a break? This Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb in Kentucky is brand-new and just what the doctor ordered. I mean who isn't a Dolly fan? She is a saint. She is always doing for others and has been an icon in the music world for years.
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
30 Year Old Downtown Evansville Commercial Surfaces Online and It’s Total 90s Nostalgia
This video will have you saying "I remember that!" There is no denying the growth that's happened over the past couple of decades in downtown Evansville. Our city has a quaint downtown that's home to several local businesses, restaurants, bars, and more. Visit Evansville describes downtown Evansville as:. Any time...
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
Kentucky College Kid Wins Best Light Display Contest In Kentucky & Indiana
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLEY:S-EVANSVILLE
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Why You Should Supposedly Put a Coin on Your Porch This New Year’s Eve
For many of us, we see the start of a new year as an opportunity for a fresh start if the previous year wasn't the greatest. Or, if the previous year was pretty decent, January 1st is a chance to hope our good fortune will carry over into the next 12 months. To help make that happen, you may give a popular New Year's superstition a try regardless of which side of the "coin" you're on (pun 1,000% intended). While there are many to choose from, I just learned about one recently involving a coin and...your front porch?
WATCH: Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley hits game-winner over Boonville
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley continues to turn heads on the high school hardwood. [READ MORE: Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs]. On Wednesday, the sophomore wrapped up a doubleheader in the PSC Holiday Tournament...
EPD: Person injured following hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
