ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Golf Magazine Just Named This the Best Golf Course in Missouri

If golf is your priority for 2023, there's one course in Missouri that was just named the best in the state by the preeminent golf publication in the world. Unlike a lot of internet "best of" lists, this isn't just one blogger's opinion. This is Golf Magazine and they used a lot of science to determine which course is best in Missouri. According to the methodology they shared, they asked a group of 100 panelists to rate different courses based on a number of variables. They assigned what they call "buckets" which each panelist uses to rate the courses. Here's a snippet of where it goes from there:
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Activates Price-Gouging Laws Ahead of Severe Arctic Winter Storm

Any time there is a reason for consumers to need to buy a lot of products like groceries, building supplies, medical supplies, or gasoline, we hear the term price gouging. When natural disasters like tornados, hurricanes, and winter disasters strike, we always see prices spike. It seems like nothing is in place to protect us from getting gouged. Businesses see an opportunity to make extra money and they will do it and the consumer always gets screwed.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

What Time Does Santa Get to Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for over 65 years! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a map of where Santa is in the world and where he's been. It even has a gift count meter. It's 9 AM in Indiana and he's already delivered over a billion gifts.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Veterans Can Get a Free Lifetime Pass to National Parks Including Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park

The National Parks Service is now offering a Lifetime Military Pass for veterans and Gold Star Families. The United States of America is home to a National Parks system that includes 423 areas that cover more than 85 million acres. There are national park systems across each of the 50 states and even parks in Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Why You Should Keep a Nail File in Your Vehicle This Winter in Indiana

We have some winter weather on the way, and before it hits you might want to stay ahead of it by keeping your vehicle prepared for the snow. This week, in Indiana, we are going to have some major winter weather. We could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. New reports suggest that later this week, we could have blizzard conditions possible. That being said, you might want to start getting a plan ready in the event that these reports actually happen. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy