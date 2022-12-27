ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
trazeetravel.com

New Wellness Amenity for World of Hyatt Members

World of Hyatt members now enjoy access to a brand-new, wellness-focused amenity. In November, World of Hyatt introduced FIND, an experiences platform curating wellness-based experiences in destinations all over the globe, making wellness travel planning easier for World of Hyatt members. “We know travelers are eager to explore new destinations...
StyleCaster

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Are K-Pop’s ‘It Boys’—An Intro to All 5 of TXT’s Members & How They Were Discovered

One dream! TOMORROW X TOGETHER wants you to know that they’re good boys gone bad. TXT’s members are truly one of a kind and together, they are the biggest fourth-generation K-Pop act today. Who is TOMORROW X TOGETHER? TOMORROW X TOGETHER (read as Tomorrow by Together, and also known by their initials TXT or Tubatu) is a K-pop group that consists of five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star, and the lead single “CROWN.” They’re signed to Big Hit Entertainment which also houses K-Pop superstars BTS. In...
HAWAII STATE
trazeetravel.com

2023 Trends from Mexican and Caribbean Experts

With the new year right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about your 2023 travels. Hospitality experts in Mexico and the Caribbean share their thoughts on what trends they believe will take off or continue to rise in popularity. Food. Thoughts on Environmental Awareness from Daniel Franco,...
Los Angeles Times

Time zone by time zone, 2023 sweeps into view

New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.
trazeetravel.com

Meliá Hotels International, Rafael Nadal Debut ZEL, a New Lifestyle Hotel Brand

Tennis player Rafael Nadal teamed with Meliá Hotels International to launch ZEL, dubbed “a new brand of resort and urban leisure hotels.” The hotels first debut in Spain, with plans to expand in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. “As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy