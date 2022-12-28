Read full article on original website
Sheriff's departments urge snowmobilers take safety precautions after 2 fatal crashes
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There have been two fatal snowmobile crashes in northern Michigan in the past week and according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 17 crashes in total for 2022. Northern Michigan Sheriff's Departments have a message for those who ride: Obey the laws and think...
Non-profit reaches fundraising goal to bring dog park to Suttons Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- With one day left in a fundraising campaign, the donation goal to bring a dog park in Suttons Bay has been surpassed. Friends of Herman Park launched the campaign November 1 with a total goal of $125,000. PREVIOUS STORY: Non-profit looking to bring off-leash dog...
Moonbikes arrive at Boyne Mountain Resort
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a new way to enjoy the outdoors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The MoonBike is the world's first 100% electric snowbike. Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls now has ten MoonBikes available. Guests can take the MoonBikes out on a guided 8-mile tour of the...
Survivor of motel explosion files lawsuit against mom, prosecutor, chief of police
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A teenager who was burned over 85-percent of his body in a motel explosion has filed a lawsuit against nine people he claims were supposed to protect him and failed. The explosion and fire happened in May, 2017 at the Green Mill Motel near Manton.
