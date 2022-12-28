ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Non-profit reaches fundraising goal to bring dog park to Suttons Bay

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- With one day left in a fundraising campaign, the donation goal to bring a dog park in Suttons Bay has been surpassed. Friends of Herman Park launched the campaign November 1 with a total goal of $125,000. PREVIOUS STORY: Non-profit looking to bring off-leash dog...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
WWMT

Moonbikes arrive at Boyne Mountain Resort

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a new way to enjoy the outdoors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The MoonBike is the world's first 100% electric snowbike. Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls now has ten MoonBikes available. Guests can take the MoonBikes out on a guided 8-mile tour of the...
BOYNE FALLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy