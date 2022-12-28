The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves still in the hunt and remain a relevant conversation to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It sounds weird and is incredibly hard to believe, considering the ebbs and flows, the ups and (massive) downs that this team has endured this season. After a Week 16 Christmas miracle was delivered to us by Kenny Pickett and while the late, great Franco Harris watched down, the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 to get to 7-8 on the year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO