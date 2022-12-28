Read full article on original website
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed
The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
Bryce Ford-Wheaton receives NFL Combine invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of West Virginia’s NFL prospects is getting the highest chance to showcase his talents to pro scouts. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton tweeted on Friday that he received an invitation to the NFL Combine. He is the first Mountaineer to publicly get the call to the event and continues a long streak […]
Steelers Fans Should Want These 2 College Prospects In The Upcoming 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves still in the hunt and remain a relevant conversation to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It sounds weird and is incredibly hard to believe, considering the ebbs and flows, the ups and (massive) downs that this team has endured this season. After a Week 16 Christmas miracle was delivered to us by Kenny Pickett and while the late, great Franco Harris watched down, the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 to get to 7-8 on the year.
Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft
Florida will have a new-look safety tandem in 2023 with Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III off to the NFL.
Looking at South Carolina's defensive tackles for the Gator Bowl
South Carolina will need a very good presence on the defensive line against Notre Dame. The Irish feature a dynamic rushing attack that poses a real threat. The Gamecocks will be missing veteran Zacch Pickens who declared for the NFL draft in early December. Here’s who will be carrying the...
Legal sports betting in Ohio starts Jan. 1, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet. Starting Sunday, Ohio joins more than 30 states where fans can bet on sports. Adults 21 and over who are in Ohio will be able to place wagers on their smartphones, and inside casinos and racinos and at sportsbooks run by professional sport teams.
Scoreboard: December 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inaugural Patriots Holiday Classic. Parkersburg South will face Gaston Day (NC) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m. River City Basketball Classic Boys Basketball - Marietta College. Parkersburg - 64 Fort Frye - 48 Wahama - 71 St. Marys - 75 Marietta - 33 Scott...
