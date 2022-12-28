ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Yardbarker

How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed

The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
ALABAMA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Bryce Ford-Wheaton receives NFL Combine invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of West Virginia’s NFL prospects is getting the highest chance to showcase his talents to pro scouts. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton tweeted on Friday that he received an invitation to the NFL Combine. He is the first Mountaineer to publicly get the call to the event and continues a long streak […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans Should Want These 2 College Prospects In The Upcoming 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves still in the hunt and remain a relevant conversation to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It sounds weird and is incredibly hard to believe, considering the ebbs and flows, the ups and (massive) downs that this team has endured this season. After a Week 16 Christmas miracle was delivered to us by Kenny Pickett and while the late, great Franco Harris watched down, the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 to get to 7-8 on the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Legal sports betting in Ohio starts Jan. 1, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet. Starting Sunday, Ohio joins more than 30 states where fans can bet on sports. Adults 21 and over who are in Ohio will be able to place wagers on their smartphones, and inside casinos and racinos and at sportsbooks run by professional sport teams.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Scoreboard: December 29, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inaugural Patriots Holiday Classic. Parkersburg South will face Gaston Day (NC) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m. River City Basketball Classic Boys Basketball - Marietta College. Parkersburg - 64 Fort Frye - 48 Wahama - 71 St. Marys - 75 Marietta - 33 Scott...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Community Policy