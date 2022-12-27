Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Customers: It's going to take a while to get back to normal as Southwest's meltdown settles
LINTHICUM, Md. — Friday presented a much different scene at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as the chaos from Southwest Airlines' meltdown has settled. The flight boards aren't riddled with cancellations, and the line for lost baggage was shorter Friday; however, many customers believe Southwest is being too ambitious...
Comments / 0